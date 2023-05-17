THE PASTOR'S CORNER
The apostle Paul wrote the New Testament book of Romans from Corinth. At the end of this letter, he sends greetings from a number of friends. Romans 16 is, for many Christians, a section of the Bible read over quickly. It contains a large number of hard-to-pronounce names of individuals about whom we have little or no information.
However, contained within this list of names are a few golden nuggets. One of those is found in verse 23: Erastus, the city treasurer, and our good friend Quartus send their greetings.
Paul wanted the Christians in Rome to know that Erastus (and Quartus, along with other Christians in Corinth) said hello. This wasn’t unusual. We see similar names and greetings in Paul’s other letters.
The intriguing part of this verse is the identification of Erastus as the city treasurer. In the ancient Roman world, this was an elected office. But, the individual who served in that role was always extremely wealthy. In that day, most citizens believed that someone with personal wealth knew best how to handle money and would not be tempted to steal from the public coffers. Therefore, only very affluent individuals campaigned for this position.
In the 1800’s, some Biblical scholars began to doubt the historical accuracy of this verse. Corinth, at the time of Paul, was the third wealthiest city in the Roman Empire, only behind Rome and Alexandria. Whoever served in the position of city treasurer of Corinth would’ve been filthy rich, one of the privileged class of the Roman Empire. Was it really likely, these scholars asked, that a powerful, wealthy individual was also a member of the church in Corinth? Is it reasonable to believe this elite citizen of Corinth was a follower of Christ?
As well, Erastus was an uncommon name. This was yet another reason these scholars doubted the reality of his existence as both the city treasurer and Paul’s friend.
Instead, they argued, Paul created this individual named Erastus to bolster the standing of the church. He was simply a figment of Paul’s imagination. There was zero evidence outside of the Bible for the existence of Erastus.
Until 1929.
In the Roman Empire, it was expected that a city treasurer, after completing their term of service, would bestow a gift upon the city. This was the customary way of saying, “Thank you for allowing me to serve in this capacity.” Archeologists have discovered in ancient Roman cities public fountains, parks, and walkways with inscriptions denoting that they were given by an individual who had served in public office.
Corinth, in Paul’s day, contained a large outdoor theater which sat around 12,000 people. Citizens would flock to this venue to hear speakers, listen to musicians, and watch actors perform.
In 1929, excavations at Corinth discovered a courtyard just outside of this theater; a place where patrons could gather before or after a play or performance. As well, there was found a Latin inscription carved deep into a section of this courtyard. The inscription reads: Erastus pro aedilitate sua pecunia stravit. It translates, “Erastus in return for his aedileship laid [this pavement] at his own expense.” The dating of this inscription, the fact that Erastus was an uncommon name, and the identification of him as this public office holder indicates that this is certainly the same Erastus mentioned in Romans 16.
I love it when modern science finally catches up to the Bible.
Erastus, as it turns out, was very much a real person, the uber-wealthy treasurer for Corinth as well as a member of the church in that city.
However, there is more to this story. Erastus is also mentioned twice more in the New Testament. One of those is in Paul’s last letter, 2 Timothy. At the end of that letter Paul simply mentions Erastus returning to Corinth.
The other reference is found in Acts 19:
After all this had happened, Paul decided to go to Jerusalem, passing through Macedonia and Achaia. “After I have been there,” he said, “I must visit Rome also.” He sent two of his helpers, Timothy and Erastus, to Macedonia, while he stayed in the province of Asia a little longer. Acts 19:21-22
Paul’s first visit to Corinth is described in Acts 18. He stayed for eighteen months, then left Corinth and sailed to Ephesus. Most likely, Erastus’ term as city treasurer came to an end while Paul was still in Corinth. When he retired from public service, Erastus could have spent his remaining years relaxing in his seaside villa, entertaining friends with lavish parties, and enjoying a life of luxury. Except, the gospel message had dramatically changed his life. He understood that his wealth and power wasn’t to be used solely for his own comfort and desires, but for the kingdom of God. Just as he had faithfully served the citizens of Corinth, he used his post-political years to faithfully serve Paul and the church.
This minor character in the Bible offers a major lesson for all followers of Christ. Christians should view their wealth as managers, not owners. The Lord has blessed our nation with tremendous wealth. Virtually all readers of this article are among the wealthiest 1% in our world.
However, it’s not our money. Everything we have belongs to the Lord. We just get to use it while we are on this earth.
Consider today how you can leverage the Lord’s blessings on your life for kingdom work.
The Rev. Kevin Mills is the pastor of Northway Church on Zebulon Road.