MONROE OUTDOORS
The recent news that a 4.5-year-old female white-tailed deer was struck and killed by a vehicle along a highway in Holmes County in the Florida Panhandle sent shockwaves that spread across the entire state of Florida into Georgia. Why was this incident so consequential?
In the case of the Sunshine State, it marked the first time a deadly disease named chronic wasting disease (CWD) had been recorded there. In Georgia, it heightened the concern shared by both Georgia Conservation Section biologists and deer hunters alike, that this dreaded disease might reach the Peach State.
When the disease was first encountered in Colorado in 1967, wildlife disease specialists were unsure what they were dealing with. All they knew was that it was a ‘wasting” syndrome similar to “mad cow” in cattle and Gerstmann-Staussler-Scheinker syndrome in humans.
It has since been named Chronic Wasting Disease. Wildlife disease specialists have discovered this infectious disease attacks the brain cells of members of the cervidae family, which includes deer, elk, and moose. (In case you are wondering, CWD in not known to infect humans.)
It sometimes takes animals infected with CWP a year or more to show any of the classic symptoms of the disease. Eventually, though, infected deer begin to lose weight and their body condition wanes. They become listless, begin stumbling, display droopy heads and ears and drool excessively. In the latter stages of the malady, animals are unable to swallow and develop pneumonia before dying. The disease is always fatal. There is no antidote that can be administered to infected animals nor a vaccine to prevent it.
For some odd reason, some deer die of CWP without ever displaying any symptoms.
The disease is not caused by a bacteria or virus. Instead, it is caused by misfolded proteins. These infectious agents are transmitted to other deer via contact with urine, feces or saliva, or with infected soils, water and food. Recently University of Minnesota researchers reported that their research suggests ticks might indirectly spread the disease.
One of the most perplexing aspects of the disease is that infected deer are sometimes discovered long distances from the nearest known case. For example, how in the world did a deer living in the Panhandle of Florida catch CWD when the closest known infected animal was found 350 miles away in Lauderdale County, Alabama, which is located in the northwest section of the state?
A number of theories have surfaced to explain this mystery. They range from there is not enough monitoring of the health of deer herds to detect the disease, to humans unwittingly abetting the spread of the disease across the country. I suspect that research will eventually find that a number of factors contribute to the spread of CWD.
Since the discovery of the disease, CWD has spread across the United States. Florida became the 31st state to report at least one case of CWP. CWP has been verified in Alabama (1), Tennessee (15), and North Carolina (1). South Carolina and Georgia remain CWD-free.
Since CWD was identified more than a half century ago, wildlife agencies have been taking steps to thwart the spread of the disease. Georgia is no exception.
For example, since 2002 the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) has conducted annual disease surveillance of Georgia’s deer herd.
In addition, since 2005 Georgia has banned the importation of all deer into the state.
Georgia also put in place regulations that stipulate, “Georgia hunters that hunt out-of-state may only bring home boned out meat, hides, skulls or skull caps with antlers attached and all soft tissue removed, jawbones with no soft tissue, elk ivories and finished taxidermy mounts. All other carcass parts must be left behind.”
In the 2022-23 edition of the Georgia Hunting Regulations guide, the WRD urged Georgia deer hunters to follow guidelines on the disposal of all deer harvested in Georgia. These recommendations include field dressing deer on the property where they were harvested; returning any unused carcass parts, including hides and trimmings to the place they originated or bag them and send them to a landfill; and never dispose of body parts in a lake or stream or along a road other than where the deer was bagged.
Hunters are also urged to use synthetic urine products bearing the Responsible Hunting Scent Association’s Deer Protection Program Checkmark.
In addition, Monroe County deer hunters that would like a deer tested for CWD can now contact the Game Management Section Office in Thomson (229-430-4254) and make an appointment to bring the head of the deer in for testing. There is a $40 fee per deer tested. If you decide to have a deer tested, when you remove the head, leave at least four inches of neck attached. Keep the head refrigerated, not frozen. For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/cwd.
If we are going to be successful in keeping this dreaded disease from decimating Georgia’s deer herd, we are all going to have to play a role in these efforts. This includes reporting any deer we come across that show the symptoms of the disease to the Thomson Game Management Office.
We all want to see Georgia remain on the short list of CWD-free states.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.