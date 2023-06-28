Chronic wasting disease

Chronic wasting disease has no antidote or vaccine. It results in death even when there are no symptoms and can decimate the deer herd in an area. (Photo by Steve Kyles, Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources)

MONROE OUTDOORS 

The recent news that a 4.5-year-old female white-tailed deer was struck and killed by a vehicle along a highway in Holmes County in the Florida Panhandle sent shockwaves that spread across the entire state of Florida into Georgia. Why was this incident so consequential? 