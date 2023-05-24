To the Editor:
To the powers that be .... what are the realistic intentions for repairing Jenkins Road, Edge Road and Natures Trail and I’m sure other roads in Monroe county?!
Quite honestly we pay too much taxes to have to subject our vehicles to these conditions on paved roads. Jenkins I think most will agree wasn’t as bad when it was dirt. Have we just decided it cost too much for repair (and I’m not talking fill it with tar and pour rock in it) so now dodging pot holes is the new norm?
We deserve better than this .... find the money seems easy to do for everything else!
Al Williamson - Forsyth
