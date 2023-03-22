JUST THE WAY IT IS
Back in 2018 Stacey Abrams said we get food from the grocery store. Given her statement about food sources, she probably thinks we get water from the faucet. OK, she was correct – we get food from the grocery store and water from our faucet but she missed the more important point, where do grocery stores get their food and how does water get to your faucet? Let me try to explain.
Where does Atlanta get its drinking water? What about St. Louis, Cincinnati and Columbus, GA? If you guessed those cities get their water from nearby surface water, specifically the rivers they were built on, you’d be correct. Atlanta was built on (actually near) the Chattahoochee; St. Louis was built on the Mississippi River. Cincinnati on the Ohio River, and Columbus was built on the Chattahoochee. Final question, a tricky one, where do those cities discharge their effluent (treated sewage) water? If you guessed their effluence goes into those adjacent rivers, congratulations for your common sense. Most cities get water from and discharge their effluence into adjacent surface waters. Therefore, downstream cities have a vested interest to insure upstream cities discharge fairly clean water.
With that as a base, let’s talk Forsyth’s drinking water and waste water. Forsyth’s water infrastructure consists of: one water treatment facility that processes drinking water, two sewage treatment facilities that process everything that drains from houses and businesses (toilets, bathtubs, etc.), four water towers, and miles of water and sewage lines. Forsyth is like most small government entities, they own the infrastructure but none of the water-works’ employees work for the city. Forsyth hired H2O Innovations to manage and operate the entire system. H2O Innovations is a large corporation that provides water and wastewater management for over 600 facilities in 13 states and one Canadian province. Additionally, Hofstadter and Associates (HQ in Macon) is the licensed contractor that provides the engineering and environmental expertise to Forsyth. Hofstadter has provided engineering services for 40+ years to over 50 city and county governments in Georgia and Florida.
Recently, this newspaper and social media have brought forth many concerns and comments about the discharge of Forsyth’s effluent water – i.e. the sewage that is treated and then discharged. However, before we talk discharge of treated sewage, it’s important to understand the entire process – from start to finish.
So, where does Forsyth get its water? Two words – Tobosofkee Creek. Decades ago, the city built a dam across the creek and created a 140-acre reservoir. It holds enough water to fully sustain the city for 4-months (give or take), if the creek stopped flowing. The water treatment process begins in the reservoir where large particles have time to settle out, meaning the water requires less treatment at the treatment plant than it would otherwise.
Last week I met with Craig Helms, H2O Innovations project manager for Forsyth, at the Russellville Water Treatment Plant (RWTP), on Hwy-42 South, and received a tour of the facility. The RWTP is operated by a 6-man crew, who rotate and man the plant 24/7. Two workers were there when I visited. The RWTP is a conventional water treatment facility built in 1936, expanded in 2001 and again in 2004. Current treatment capacity is 3MGD (million gallons per day). Conventional treatment is a four step process – coagulation, flocculation, sedimentation, and filtration. Additionally, before it’s pumped out to the city, there’s post-filtration treatment. The entire water treatment process, start to finish takes about six hours. Let’s discuss the process.
As water travels over the surface, it dissolves minerals and picks up contaminants from animal and human activity. Therefore water must be processed and treated to be safe to drink. According to Helms, everything likes to bond with water – mud, manganese, clay, iron, silica, paint, oils, and so on, form a chemical bond with water molecules. Coagulation is the chemical process used to break that bond. Aluminum sulfate is the coagulant used at the RWTP. Minerals and particles in water carry an electrostatic charge on their surface that bonds them to the water molecules. The coagulant separates that bond by giving a neutral charge to the particle. (Hopefully, you remember your HS chemistry.)
Flocculation is the next step. It doesn’t remove particles; it prepares them for subsequent removal. After the chemical bond has been broken between the particle and the water molecule (during coagulation), those particles attract to one another in what is referred to as flocs. So, flocculation is the process by which particles clump together to form larger particles. These “flocs” readily separate from the water during the next step – sedimentation.
Turbidity is a term used to describe water clarity. The human eye begins seeing particles at a 2.0 ntu (turbidity level). A 3.0 is less clear; 4.0 is even less clear up to muddy water which is probably a 20 ntu. State regulations for turbidity level is <0.99. A 1.0 ntu is unable to be seen but it won’t pass regulations. Without coagulation and flocculation, the particulate/turbidity level would not be reduced enough for the sedimentation and filtration steps to meet state water standards.
The third step is sedimentation. This step is just what is implies, the water is slowed down so that the floc particles can settle out leaving the water fairly clear. Sedimentation takes about three hours.
The final step is filtration. Using gravity, the water filters through an 18-inch layer of anthracite (coal) and then through a 12-inch layer of sand. The anthracite helps with taste and odor. Also, it’s a good filtrate.
Next, is post-treatment. As the water moves from filtration to the holding tank, fluoride is added. Also, chlorine is added to disinfect anything still in the water. Chlorine contact time is important to insure it has time to work. The water remains in the holding tank about 2.5 hours to insure the chlorine has time to do its job of completely killing all micro-anything-bacterias that might still be present before it gets sent out into the system. Additionally, sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) is added for ph balance, and an ortho-polyphosphate is added to stabilize water quality and prevent corrosion throughout the distribution system.
After post-treatment, the water is distributed to the city.
Final Thought: Next article I’ll discuss waste water treatment.