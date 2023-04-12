EVANS

A big part of my job as a banker was managing risk, and a fundamental element of bank risk management is staying aware of and prepared for things that could potentially break the bank. Thinking about possible doomsday banking scenarios was not nearly as much fun as helping a young couple buy their first home, but without effective risk anticipation and risk management, there would be no bank to make them the loan.

That same principle should apply in politics. When I think about bank-breaking risks to our country, an economic crisis triggered by out-of-control Federal debt is near the top of the list. It was striking to me that over the course of last year’s hotly contested US Senate race, how little time was spent talking about it. For that matter, there wasn’t much attention paid to foreign policy or national defense either. I guess these topics just didn’t seem as important as deciding which bathroom Mary, who used to be Fred, should use.