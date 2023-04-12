A big part of my job as a banker was managing risk, and a fundamental element of bank risk management is staying aware of and prepared for things that could potentially break the bank. Thinking about possible doomsday banking scenarios was not nearly as much fun as helping a young couple buy their first home, but without effective risk anticipation and risk management, there would be no bank to make them the loan.
That same principle should apply in politics. When I think about bank-breaking risks to our country, an economic crisis triggered by out-of-control Federal debt is near the top of the list. It was striking to me that over the course of last year’s hotly contested US Senate race, how little time was spent talking about it. For that matter, there wasn’t much attention paid to foreign policy or national defense either. I guess these topics just didn’t seem as important as deciding which bathroom Mary, who used to be Fred, should use.
To me, the absence of attention in a Senate race on “bank-breaking” issues is concerning, but not surprising thanks in large part to the 17th amendment to the US Constitution which was ratified in 1913.
Our Founding Fathers knew governing for the long haul would not be easy. They wrestled with the challenge of creating a government that would be responsive to the people but with safeguards to keep short-term political emotions from causing us long term harm. The United States Constitution that resulted from their efforts was masterfully created with this in mind.
One of their great constitutional concepts for balancing the short-term with the long-term was the creation of two legislative chambers with significant structural differences between them. Members of the House of Representatives would be popularly elected for concurrent two-year terms to always keep it in touch with the pulse of the public. The downside to this, however, would be the temptation to stay focused on the emotionally charged issues of the moment and never address longer term challenges.
The Senate was designed to provide a balance. To make it more a chamber of stability and longer-term thinking, Senate terms were set at six years with only a third of the terms expiring in any one year, and Senators would be picked by the state legislatures instead of by direct popular vote. James Madison described the Senate thus constructed as a “protective fence” around the House of Representatives.
The 17th amendment changed that, and now we directly elect senators just like members of the House. I was not around in 1913 when the 17th amendment was ratified, but I am sure folks at the time thought they were creating a “new and improved” Senate. Fast forward to today with political campaigns super-charged by slick advertising, sound bites, social media, and unlimited spending and, thanks to the 17th amendment, we have a Senate that is just as short term focused as the House with significantly diminished ability to deal with the country’s “bank-breaking” risks.
Repealing the 17th amendment would be a positive step toward restoring the political balance our Founding Fathers intended. Impossible? The 18th amendment that created Prohibition was subsequently repealed. Maybe we just need to be as concerned about the national debt as we are the national thirst.
Joe Evans of Smarr was Chairman and CEO of State Bank, which merged with Cadence in 2019. Now retired, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from American Banker magazine in 2018. He remains on the board of Cadence. Email him at joe.evans@bcgllc.net.