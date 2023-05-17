JUST THE WAY IT IS
In case you’ve been in a cave this past month, sane people (i.e. non-Democrats) have finally said enough with the Marxist/Leftist insanity that Dems are trying to force onto us. I’m referring to the firestorm rejection consumers are giving to Anheuser-Busch (AB), specifically to buying/drinking Bud Lite. What happened?
AB is like many corporations and much of the federal government – they’ve gone radical Leftist, borderline communism. AB’s executives, Hollywood celebs, academia, TV networks, Big Media, Big Tech, and most government agencies have collectively decided they know what’s best for you, know exactly what you need, and have proceeded to shove it down our throats while forcing their political insanity onto society. You must hate President Trump – CHECK, every TV network and celebrity continually echoes that mantra. We will teach racist ideology to your children, and you’ll learn to love it – CHECK, Democrat-controlled school boards cram CRT (critical race theory) into every school curriculum. Demand gun control/gun confiscation – CHECK, every mass shooting is not because the shooter is deranged or mentally ill; no, it’s the gun’s fault and Dems demand guns be confiscated. Americans must have and support open borders to flood the country with illegals and change the voter base – CHECK, Biden and Dems have refused to control the border resulting in five million (but who’s counting) illegals in slightly over two years (thanks Joe). America needs a weakened military more focused on white rage than defeating our enemies – CHECK, all service branches are struggling to recruit new members. So, given the large numbers of idiotic, woke businesses and lunatic government/military agendas, Anheuser-Busch managed to out-stupid them all. AB used a girly-man transgender to advertise Bud Lite (BL) to the everyday working man.
Sloan, you can’t be serious? Oh yes, AB hired Alissa Heinerscheid, an elitist, woman (I think she’s a woman) Ivy Leaguer, as VP of marketing to update the BL brand, to get away from its “fratty” image. Alissa thought a sweetie-pie, cross-dresser would relate to working men and convince construction workers and common laborers that they must update their image and accept sissy-boys as natural. Well, something strange happened - normal people (both men and women) strongly objected to the insanity of using a transgender to promote the largest selling beer in the world. Then, to prove her ignorance, Alissa defended her decision by calling BL drinkers “out-of-touch.” To say her marketing campaign didn’t sit well with customers is an understatement. BL sales have collapsed, down over 25% in just one month. In the process, Alissa turned the King of Beers into the Beer of Queers.
To be fair, Heinerscheid, is no different than most other CEOs and government bigwigs. Every one of them thinks, correction - they know they’re more intelligent, smarter, and better than you farmers, ranchers, law enforcement, service technicians, and everyday workers. They think they can push their products exactly opposite of their consumers. In the case of Bud Lite, the ditzy CEO was wrong.
I don’t think AB’s customers have boycotted Bud Lite so much as they’ve given up on it. When Alissa used a queer tranny to advertise BL, customers finally realized that AB’s execs loathe, detest, and despise them; that AB’s upper management and CEO’s have nothing in common with everyday beer drinkers. Bed, Bath, & Beyond made a similar decision about their customers when they stopped carrying My Pillow solely because Mike Lindell, My Pillow’s CEO, supported Donald Trump (remember, you must hate Trump). So too did Fox News when they fired Tucker Carlson, the most popular cable news host, because he spoke against the Dems’ narratives. Now, BB&B filed for bankruptcy and Fox viewership is down. It’s obvious, those marketing VP’s sneer at their customers from their gated communities, sipping expensive fruity martinis while sanctimoniously preaching social justice nonsense to working families who drive around in 10-year-old, beater trucks hauling their kids to football practice or their jon-boats to the river put-in. Now, customers are fighting back using the only weapons available – their money and time.
It takes a $300K Ivy League education to get as dumb, and out-of-touch, as our elite superiors who are found all across government and at upper echelons of most corporations. Think of it this way – patrons at Fox City Brewery, softball players at the county’s rec fields, hunters on the way to their deer stand, and those out fishing on the Ocmulgee River have zero in common with any of those government officials or business execs (beer company or otherwise) who occupy corner offices at the Pentagon or live in fancy, 50-story apartment buildings overlooking Central Park. And it’s those snooty, East Coast, Ivy League elites who make such marketing decisions as they commute in their $80K Teslas, listening to NPR, proudly displaying Biden/Harris stickers, while mindlessly chanting that climate change is an existential threat. And we’re the stupid ones?
As out of touch as Anheuser-Busch, and most corporations, has become, the Navy is stupid on steroids. Like all the other services, the Navy is having problems meeting their recruiting goals. The Army fell 15,000 short of its 2022 recruiting goal. So, instead of touting the Navy as an adventure, a way to see the world, and an opportunity to proudly serve in the tradition of one’s WWII grandfather; the Navy has decided on Harpy Daniels – an active duty, transvestite, drag-queen sailor to boost recruiting. Harpy is all over social media showing videos of himself morphing from sailor to drag-queen – wigs, make-up, heels and all. Perhaps the worst part of their degenerate, recruiting campaign is that Harpy, the drag-queen sailor, has the full approval of Navy brass, the Secretary of Defense, and Joe Biden. Not surprising, service-age men and women are rejecting such idiocy. The Navy projects they will miss their 2023 recruiting goals by 6,000 sailors, a full 16% short.
Final Thought: I don’t know if our country’s ethics and values can fall any further than using a drag-queen sailor to boost recruiting. Then I realize, we have Dems the likes of Obama, Biden, Kamala, AOC, and Pete Buttigieg in charge, and I think “oh yes it can.”
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.