Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN’S CORNER

I’ve been reflecting on a heartfelt conversation I had with a friend. He was coming out the door of a local business, just as I was about to enter. We struck up a conversation, and he mentioned how much he and his wife enjoy reading the Reporter (which seems to happen just about every where I go). He also shared with me how proud he and his wife were of their son, who had turned his life around. He said, “Our son’s future could have been destroyed, because of the bad decisions he was making. But praise God, now he’s headed down the right path, and he’s moving forward with God.”