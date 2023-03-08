I’ve been reflecting on a heartfelt conversation I had with a friend. He was coming out the door of a local business, just as I was about to enter. We struck up a conversation, and he mentioned how much he and his wife enjoy reading the Reporter (which seems to happen just about every where I go). He also shared with me how proud he and his wife were of their son, who had turned his life around. He said, “Our son’s future could have been destroyed, because of the bad decisions he was making. But praise God, now he’s headed down the right path, and he’s moving forward with God.”
Our conversation got me to thinking about time and how we use it. Jesus said, “As long as it is day, I must do the work of Him who sent Me. Night is coming when no man can work” (John 9:4). So what does this tell us? This scripture reminds us that the time for godly living and service is now, while we have the opportunity.
For anyone reading this article, who may be experiencing grief and regret for wasted years, do not despair. Despite how you may have misused your time in the past, you can do something about your future. The will of God is found for us in the words of the Apostle Paul: “Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to things which are ahead; I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13-14).
I believe this is what Jesus is saying to us: “Don’t look back, look ahead! It’s a new day! Place your hand in mine. It’s time to move forward with Me! It’s time to step into your God-given purpose and destiny. But there’s not moment to waste.”
Carolyn Martel is the long-time former advertising manager for the Reporter who writes a weekly inspirational column. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.