TRUE GRIS
Four women who grew up in the tight-knit community at Willingham Cotton Mill have been friends for more than 75 years
They played with paper dolls on their front porches. They coaxed doodlebugs out of holes by waving pine needles in the dirt between the rows of shotgun houses.
They learned their Bible verses in the same Sunday School classes at Willingham Baptist Church. They rode their bicycles to the store to wash down the afternoon with an R.C. Cola. They walked home from Winship Elementary and Miller High School for Girls and, when they turned 16, they cruised Cherry Street in a two-tone Chevy Bel Air, flirting with all the cute boys.
When they got married, they borrowed each other’s wedding dresses.
“We don’t remember a time when we didn’t know each other,” said Brenda Hightower Maddox.
Brenda and her lifelong friends – Delores Carter Molton, Gloria Chasteen Talbert and Audrey Jones Holloway – call themselves the “Mill Village Girls.” There is no secret handshake or club dues. But they are all cut from the same cloth, so to speak, growing up in Macon’s Willingham Cotton Mill Village in the 1940s and ‘50s.
They know each other so well they can almost complete each other’s sentences. Every month, they break bread at a local restaurant and dress in matching pink T-shirts with a declaration: “What Happens With The Girlfriends Stays With The Girlfriends.”
A fifth member of the group, Claudia Lee Stroud, is credited for coming up with the team name. She once ordered a custom license plate – “Mill Village Girl” – for the front of her red, BMW convertible.
After Claudia Lee died last December at age 80, the group agreed to start meeting every month … to keep on making memories … because life is short.
Friends come and go in our lives. They are like pages in a book. Not every character mentioned in the foreword is still around for the closing chapters.
But Gloria, Delores, Audrey and Brenda have kept their friendship as tight knit as the fabric their mamas and daddies spun out of the old mill.
The four women were born during World War II, the daughters of spinners, weavers and loom fixers. Their parents labored to support the war effort on the home front by making durable, woven “duck” cloth used for everything from tires to Army tents.
“If we were poor,’’ Audrey said, “we never knew it.’’
Broadus Willingham Sr. and his brother, Calder, began operating the mill in 1899, when cotton was king in the South. That same year, William Simmons Payne sold his furniture business and opened Payne Mill just 2 miles up the road. (Six years later, Payne sold the mill to the Bibb Manufacturing Company.) In its heyday during the 1950s, Willingham employed more than 500 workers, and about 200 families lived in the village.
Willingham closed its doors in the summer of 1972. The machinery was sold and the three-room houses in the village, which once rented for $1.50 a week, eventually were torn down. Delores, Brenda, Audrey and Gloria all lived on Kinnett Street. Claudia Lee’s house was on Holt Avenue.
The village provided almost everything they needed, even a neighborhood swimming pool. It also had its own baseball team, the Willingham Ducks, named for the fabric produced in the mill. The “town” doctor, A.M. Phillips Sr., had an office across from the mill. If he did not prescribe a dose of penicillin, his standard remedy was to order his patients to go home and soak in a hot bathtub.
The heartbeat of the village was Willingham Baptist on Holt Avenue. It was started by the Willingham family in 1900 as a mission church of Vineville Baptist. The villagers were accustomed to the sounds of the shift whistles and the roar of trains on the nearby tracks to provide the soundtrack of the day. But, on Sundays, when the mill machines were silent and still, Mr. Alfred Little rang the steeple bells … the most glorious sound on earth.
It was an unforgettable place to grow up. There was a strong sense of community. When folks were sick or down on their luck, their fellow mill workers showed up with casseroles and a shoulder to lean on.
“We took care of each other,’’ Delores said.
“We always felt safe and loved,’’ Audrey said.
Folks rarely locked their doors. If the cupboard was bare at your house, there was a standing invitation to pull up a chair at your neighbor’s supper table.
“You knew everybody in the mill village, and everybody knew you,’’ Brenda said. “If you were doing something you were not supposed to be doing, and an adult saw you, they would get on to you. Your mama and daddy would already know about it before you got home.’’
Delores said that usually meant you were sent outside to cut a branch from a spirea bush. It was an exercise in tough love when you provided the equipment for your own spanking.
“We were taught right from wrong and to respect and appreciate our elders,’’ Brenda said. “It was a different world.’’
Pride did not come without an underlying stigma attached. The mill families from the “other side of the tracks” often were treated like second-class citizens.
“People looked down their noses at us,’’ Brenda said. “I didn’t want people at school to know I lived in the mill village.’’
She recalled her first job, when her boss was dictating a letter to her. He made a comment about “lint heads” – a term used to describe the mill workers who would come home with cotton particles and white dust clinging to their clothes and hair.
“I got out of my chair, stood in front of his desk and said, ‘Let me tell you something, I grew up in the mill village and lint head is a derogatory term. I do not ever want to hear you say that again,’ ’’ she said.
The Mill Village Girls not only meet for lunch every month, but they have also taken trips together to the beach and went to see a show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.
They are often asked about their T-shirts.
What happens with the girlfriends stays with girlfriends.
Sure, it sticks with them. They still share the same sandbox. The good stuff never wears off.
Ed Grisamore teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon. A longtime writer and columnist for The (Macon) Telegraph and now the Monroe/Macon-Bibb Reporter, he is the author of nine books. For more of his writing, subscribe to “True Gris: Storytelling from the Heart of Georgia” at edgrisamore.substack.com