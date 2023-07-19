A former Monroe County jailer is charged with battery against an inmate and violating his oath for allegedly punching an inmate in the face with his fist last week.
Corben James Becelia, 25, of Lizella turned himself in to face the charges on Friday, July 14. Sheriff Brad Freeman told the Reporter that Becelia let his temper get a hold of him in the incident. The arrest warrant says that Becelia punched inmate Tyree Crosland in the head with his fist several times around 2:30 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, July 11. Becelia is charged with misdemeanor battery for that. But Becelia is also charged with violating his oath of office, a felony. Sgt. Kemeyan Colvard took out the warrants. Becelia had been with the sheriff’s office since 2019. He had been a road deputy but had been moved to the jail.