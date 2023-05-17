Jarrett Ward

Jarrett Ward is also a member of the First Presbyterian Day School Class of 2023. Jarrett will attend the University of Georgia this fall. 

She is an honor graduate at FPD, and had a 4.0 GPA. She participated in JV and Varsity Cheerleading and soccer. She was also a member of the pep club, pickle ball club, and was the treasurer of the Spanish club. 