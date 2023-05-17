Jarrett Ward is also a member of the First Presbyterian Day School Class of 2023. Jarrett will attend the University of Georgia this fall.
She is an honor graduate at FPD, and had a 4.0 GPA. She participated in JV and Varsity Cheerleading and soccer. She was also a member of the pep club, pickle ball club, and was the treasurer of the Spanish club.
Her favorite part of high school was Senior year, when she and her classmates spent a lot of time together and had special senior class gatherings. Although keeping up with schoolwork as well as extracurriculars was a challenge for her, she was successful.
At UGA, she plans to participate in Greek Life as well as the Wesley Foundation. Congratulations Jarrett!