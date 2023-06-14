Jason Pruiett has been named Monroe County’s Father of the Year in 2023, just in time for Father’s Day this Sunday. Pruiett was nominated by his wife Melissa and will be given prizes donated by local businesses. See the runner up on page 3A, and be sure to shop local businesses for Father’s Day. Here’s the winning nomination:
I would like to nominate my husband, Jason Pruiett as Father of the Year. He is the father of 2 wonderful kids, Catherine and Chase.
Jason did not grow up in a “traditional” household. He moved around a lot with his mom until he was adopted by his grandparents, Fred and Catherine Shelton. He had a great childhood thanks to them. After raising 5 kids, I am sure they did not expect to start all over with a 5 yr old. After his grandparents passed his 2 younger brothers moved in with him and has been a father figure to them ever since. When we found out we were pregnant with Catherine he made a promise to me and himself that the generational curse has ended with him, and our kids will always have a stable household and 2 parents that will always love each other. After many obstacles and tragedy that he has faced over the years he has always shown his strength and has never broken his promise. He is one of the strongest people I know.
As most kids are, Catherine and Chase participate in lots of activities and Jason has never missed a game or activity they have been involved in and are their biggest fans. He never misses an opportunity to teach them something. Between fishing, hunting, riding 4 wheelers and lake days he makes sure our kids’ life is an adventure. He is the best father and I thank the Good Lord every day that he chose Jason to be my kid’s father.
Over the past year, Jason has found the Lord and was baptized and became active in the church. He has become a Godly example for our kids and everyone around him.
Jason is the perfect example of no matter what you have been through in the past God has greater plans and strive always to be the best father you can be for your kids.