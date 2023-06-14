Jason Pruiett

Jason Pruiett, Monroe County’s 2023 Father of the Year, with his family.

Jason Pruiett has been named Monroe County’s Father of the Year in 2023, just in time for Father’s Day this Sunday. Pruiett was nominated by his wife Melissa and will be given prizes donated by local businesses. See the runner up on page 3A, and be sure to shop local businesses for Father’s Day. Here’s the winning nomination:

I would like to nominate my husband, Jason Pruiett as Father of the Year.  He is the father of 2 wonderful kids, Catherine and Chase.  