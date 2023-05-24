“I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life”
This week our community celebrates the graduation of the Mary Persons High School class of 2023. High school graduation serves as an important rite of passage in our culture, marking the moment of transition from childhood into adulthood.
And this transition made me think about Jesus’ words in the Gospel of John:
14 “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me. 2 In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? 3And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, so that where I am, there you may be also.
4 And you know the way to the place where I am going.” 5 Thomas said to him, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?” 6 Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life.” John 14:1-6
In these verses Jesus talks with his disciples at their own important transition. Jesus knew his death and resurrection would mean their transition from disciples who follow to disciples who lead. Jesus believes he has given his disciples the tools they will need, so he reminds them of his promises and his love.
But Thomas feels confused. (And Thomas probably was not the only one.) So Thomas boldly asks, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?” I think Thomas didn’t just want reassurance; Thomas wanted a road map. He wanted to be with Jesus, and he wanted to know exactly how to get there.
But Jesus doesn’t give Thomas a road map. Jesus answers, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life.” Jesus knew that because of the beautiful uniqueness of every child of God, a roadmap that worked for one would not work for the life of everyone.
Jesus promises, “I am the way.” And Jesus knew he would meet us in so many ways in each of our lives.
Jesus promises, “I am the truth.” And the truth he has just revealed is simple, “In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places, . . . and I go there to prepare a place for you.” Jesus does not hand out blueprints, he invites us to believe in God and him.
Jesus promises, “I am the life.” And Jesus himself showed us life in him, with joy at weddings, sorrow at the graveside, challenge when standing up for grace and truth, and adventurous at meeting strangers and learning to love them as neighbors.
I know each member of this year’s class of 2023 will live their own unique life, and I pray each one will meet Jesus along the way, believe the truth, and live abundantly.
Rev. Marilyn Tucker-Marek is pastor of Forsyth Presbyterian Church, 63 North Jackson Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.