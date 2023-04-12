PASTOR’S CORNER
In this Passover season, I have experienced several things, including the loss of a neighbor and seeing a community that knew him grieve his death.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 2:27 pm
However, his widow is still in need of support. I'm not saying that we as a community have not helped. But getting long-term supportive help for her has been disappointing at best.
They chose to live a humble life, and many things were left undone. In this journey with her, I have found that the Georgia system for helping seniors is lacking at best. She has no family here and needs not be alone. However, she will not leave their humble abode in her grieving process.
Much help is needed, and we, as close neighbors, have done as much as we know how to do or have resources to do.
The events this season made me think of the question Pilate asked the crowd in Matthew 27: “22 Pilate said to them, then what shall I do with Jesus Who is called Christ?"
I say this because God is the defender of the widow; leaving this widow without the help and support she needs seems tragic to me at best.
Jesus on the cross gave an assignment for his mother’s care. I pray for us as a community, State, and country that we can help to care for this widow in this season as we celebrate the Life, Death, Resurrection, and Ascension of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Let’s be the Love of Christ with Skin on it.
Angela Johnson is founder and director of Reconciliation House, Inc., a ministry for women transitioning from incarceration back into the community and for their families. Visit reconciliationhouse.org for more information. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association. The Ministerial Association meets on the 4th Thursdays each month at 9:30 a.m. at Christ UMC, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.
