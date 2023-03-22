Former Mary Persons assistant football coach Jamarcus Johnson is coming back to the Bulldogs.
Johnson spent two years as head coach at Rutland High School in Bibb County. But on Tuesday, March 14, the school board approved hiring Johnson back along with his wife Lashasta Johnson, for teaching positions at MP.
An MP alumnus, this will be Johnson’s third stint at the high school.
MP head coach Brian Nelson told the Reporter he’s working to find a coaching spot for Johnson. Johnson had coached the offensive line before going to Rutland. Then on Monday, Warner Robins football’s Twitter page announced that current MP offensive line coach CJ Easterly has been hired as their new offensive line coach. So perhaps Johnson is returning to that position.