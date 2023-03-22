Jamarus Johnson

Coach Jamarus Johnson shown talking to Nate Howard, is coming back to MP after two years as head coach at Rutland.

Former Mary Persons assistant football coach Jamarcus Johnson is coming back to the Bulldogs.

Johnson spent two years as head coach at Rutland High School in Bibb County. But on Tuesday, March 14, the school board approved hiring Johnson back along with his wife Lashasta Johnson, for teaching positions at MP.