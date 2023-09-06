Junior Antone Johnson did everything he could to give the Tattnall Square Trojans their first win of the season. The Trojans scored three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and went on to a 54-14 victory over Athens Christian.
At quarterback, he was 6-for-8 for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 12 times for 154 yards and two more touchdowns and had two tackles on defense. He even found time to return a kickoff 19 yards.
Braxton Collins also had a solid game, 63 rushing yards with two touchdowns and three receptions from Johson passes for 39 yards. Overall, the Trojan running game chewed up 294 rushing yards, ultimately controlling the clock and the game.
The Trojan defense forced four turnovers, including picks by Whit Davidson, Christian Weeks, and Tate Morris, along with a fumble recovery from Thomas Union.
With their first win in the books, the Trojans will travel to Bowdon, Georgia, to play the 2022 GHSA Class A Division II State Champions. The Bowdon Red Devils lost their first two games but are still ranked 5th in the state.