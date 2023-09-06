Tattnall

Tattnall win.

Junior Antone Johnson did everything he could to give the Tattnall Square Trojans their first win of the season. The Trojans scored three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and went on to a 54-14 victory over Athens Christian. 

At quarterback, he was 6-for-8 for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 12 times for 154 yards and two more touchdowns and had two tackles on defense. He even found time to return a kickoff 19 yards. 