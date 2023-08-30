Josh Hill is running for Forsyth City Council Post 1, the post currently held by John Howard who has decided to run for mayor rather than seek reelection to the council post. Josh and his wife, Keri, have lived in Monroe County since 2008; their three children attended Monroe County schools and are now college students.
Josh said he is running for council because he is passionate about seeing the city run well and making sure the city moves into the future positively. He said it is inevitable that Forsyth will grow, but he wants that growth to be planned and balanced and to take into account the desires of all the people in the city.
“God provided us with two ears and one mouth for a reason,” he said. “I plan to listen to the people of the city. It’s your city, your voice, your vision.”
As well as raising his family in Forsyth, Josh is investing in the city as a businessman. The city has just approved a variance for the Fox Den, an Early Learning Center to serve about 150 preschool children plus about 50 after-school students, which will be across the street from the entrance to T.G. Scott Elementary in front of the new Preserve at Fox Run subdivision. Josh has worked in education for 20 years, first as a teacher and then with educational materials. He currently represents an educational software company and works with school systems across the Southeast.
Josh said the Fox Den will be a state-of-the-art center when it opens in August 2024 and will have an impact in preparing Monroe County students socially, emotionally and academically for entering school.
He wants to serve on council to help prepare Forsyth for its current citizens and these future citizens. Josh said the pillars of his campaign are progress, inclusivity and openness. Progress refers to attracting new industries and supporting existing industries to create more jobs and a strengthened economy.
By inclusivity, he means getting input from all residents regardless of background, socioeconomic status or age. He wants to bridge gaps and encourage dialog. By openness, he means that council members should be available to everyone in the community and transparent about issues. He pledges to hold regular town halls, listen to concerns and work toward finding solutions.
Asked to comment on Forsyth’s Park Plan, Josh said he would like to see the city and county work more closely together. He said there are many grants available and the right strategies can help Forsyth grow its resources for the Park Plan and for other economic development.
Asked to comment on Forsyth’s annexation efforts, he said that annexation should be planned carefully. He said the city must be careful about allowing large warehouses that may bring as few as 15 jobs with them. The city must be sure it can serve and plan for an area before annexing it.
“Forsyth is in an amazing location,” he said. “It must look at each annexation situation individually.”
Josh said his campaign is based on “Your city, your voice, your vision.” He enjoys going with his wife and two dogs to eat in the outside dining area at Jonah’s on Johnston, where he can speak with people as they walk by.
His wife, Keri, works at Monroe Physical Therapy and knows many people in the community. Josh and Keri are founding members of Momentum Christian Church in Forsyth, a church that is grounded in ministering to its community. Josh invites those who want to know more about his campaign to contact him at 478-733-6397 or hilljosh73@gmail.com.
The Reporter offers to interview each candidate in this fall’s city election for an introductory story.