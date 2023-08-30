Josh Hill

Josh Hill is running for Forsyth City Council Post 1, the post currently held by John Howard who has decided to run for mayor rather than seek reelection to the council post. Josh and his wife, Keri, have lived in Monroe County since 2008; their three children attended Monroe County schools and are now college students.

Josh said he is running for council because he is passionate about seeing the city run well and making sure the city moves into the future positively. He said it is inevitable that Forsyth will grow, but he wants that growth to be planned and balanced and to take into account the desires of all the people in the city.