Julian Rivera All-American at GMC

Former Mary Persons soccer star Julian Rivera was named the GCAA Player of the Year and first team All-American in his sophomore season at GMC. Rivera was captain for GMC and led the team with 15 goals and 5 assists. They won a second consecutive Atlantic district title after defeated Patrick Henry in Martinsville, Va. GMC returned to nationals and got eliminated in the second round and finished with a 11-1-5 record this year. Rivera became just the 9th player in GMC history to make All-American. Rivera’s former Mary Persons coach Allen Luton is an assistant coach at GMC. Having graduated from GMC, Rivera said he’s currently looking for somewhere to play next year.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- ‘You ought to be embarrassed’
- Upscale Forsyth Lofts coming to downtown
- Five years for letting boyfriend molest daughter
- Golf course superintendent fired, arrested for stealing
- Dunlap remembers fallen friends
- CLARIFICATION
- Graduation reminder: Dan Pitts Stadium allows only clear bags
- Zoning board urges county to drop 300-page plan
Most Popular
Articles
- Mathis: I’m shocked and disappointed
- Ingram: ‘If y’all want ... war, we’ll go to war’
- Local doc buys Juliette Mill for wedding venue
- Family Circus? Bogulski arrested again; LEOs relieved for feeding him
- Ex-MP baseballer outraged by firing
- Perry man says he’ll avoid Monroe County after 2 arrests in two days
- Forest Hills is first in Macon to leave UMC
- Hayden Persons is an everyday hero
- Incident Reports
- Incident Reports
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!