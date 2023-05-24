Julian Rivera

Julian Rivera All-American at GMC

Former Mary Persons soccer star Julian Rivera was named the GCAA Player of the Year and first team All-American in his sophomore season at GMC. Rivera was captain for GMC and led the team with 15 goals and 5 assists. They won a second consecutive Atlantic district title after defeated Patrick Henry in Martinsville, Va. GMC returned to nationals and got eliminated in the second round and finished with a 11-1-5 record this year. Rivera became just the 9th player in GMC history to make All-American. Rivera’s former Mary Persons coach Allen Luton is an assistant coach at GMC. Having graduated from GMC, Rivera said he’s currently looking for somewhere to play next year.