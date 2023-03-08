Members of the Juliette River Club strongly oppose the City of Forsyth’s proposal to empty its wastewater in the Ocmulgee River near Juliette at Plant Camellia. The Juliette River Club was established in 1976 with the purpose of cleaning up the river and protecting the fish and wildlife. The idea of emptying wastewater into the river that we should ALL (city and county residents) be trying to protect goes against everything we stand for. The river is one of Monroe counties most valuable natural resources that should be protected for generations to come. As residents of Forsyth and Monroe County we all have a responsibility to be good stewards of this precious resource.
The wastewater discharge pipeline seems to be a temporary solution to a long-term problem. As the city of Forsyth grows how long will this last, we are now seeing continuous growth as families are fleeing the surrounding areas seeking a better life here. Our community strives to have the best schools, low crime, and a peaceful family environment. How much better of a life is it if we contaminate our river and are so careless with our natural resources? Alternate plans to the wastewater discharge pipeline may be more expensive; however, it is better to build a permanent solution today rather than waste tax dollars on a temporary solution that will cause irreparable damage to our river.
We have an obligation to protect our water and the surrounding wildlife. Water is what makes our planet so unique and virtually everything on our planet relies on it. Having clean water is vital to our individual health, our collective agricultural needs, and the needs of our environment. It is the foundation of all life and important to sanitation, human rights, urbanization, sustainability, economic growth, etc. Water pollution is a major problem in today’s world. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 40% of the nation’s waterways are suffering from water quality problems, and 207 of our 397 national parks — 52 percent — have waterways that do not meet appropriate water quality standards under the Clean Water Act. Polluting an already scarce water supply further reduces what can be safely used.
Realistically too many cities and counties are dumping into the river already. Do we want to be part of the problem, or can we set the standard of being part of the solution? We seem to continue to kick the can down the road, but it will create a bigger problem that will not correct itself. Have there been any discussions with other counties south of us that utilize this river for their drinking water? Oh Wait !! The river we will dump into is the same river Macon water authority pulls water from to sell back to Monroe County for OUR drinking water - think about that. Once the river becomes contaminated to the point that it is no longer safe to drink the water, where will our future generations’ drinking water come from?
The citizens of Monroe County deserve better representation on this issue. We need you to look to the future for our children and our grandchildren. Past generations have sacrificed and endured extreme expenses so we can enjoy our life in the present day, which is pretty good here. We need to do the same for future generations.