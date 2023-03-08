A Merry Heart

Cartoon by Merry Harris

To the Editor:

Members of the Juliette River Club strongly oppose the City of Forsyth’s proposal to empty its wastewater in the Ocmulgee River near Juliette at Plant Camellia. The Juliette River Club was established in 1976 with the purpose of cleaning up the river and protecting the fish and wildlife. The idea of emptying wastewater into the river that we should ALL (city and county residents) be trying to protect goes against everything we stand for. The river is one of Monroe counties most valuable natural resources that should be protected for generations to come. As residents of Forsyth and Monroe County we all have a responsibility to be good stewards of this precious resource.