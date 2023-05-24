A 46-year-old Juliette man was arrested by deputy Cody Maples for beating another Juliette man with a metal pipe on May 1. 

According to the incident report, Maples was sent to the Monroe County Emergency Room to meet with Jeffrey Buchannan, 40. Buchannan was covered in dry blood and with a bandaged head. His left wrist was broken and in a deformed shape and he had a cut on his right leg. The laceration on his head required several staples. 