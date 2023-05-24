A 46-year-old Juliette man was arrested by deputy Cody Maples for beating another Juliette man with a metal pipe on May 1.
According to the incident report, Maples was sent to the Monroe County Emergency Room to meet with Jeffrey Buchannan, 40. Buchannan was covered in dry blood and with a bandaged head. His left wrist was broken and in a deformed shape and he had a cut on his right leg. The laceration on his head required several staples.
Buchannan said Michael “Mikey” Davis knocked on the door of the shed where he lives and asked him, “You like messing with little kids?” Davis then began beating him with a stiff metal object over the head, his left arm, and across his legs. He said Davis is the husband of Ashley Allen who lives in a trailer in front of his shed.
Mellissa Evans, who was with Buchannan, said she had taken him to the hospital when he called her after he was beaten. She said that Allen accuses people all the time of molesting her daughters.
Maples took out a warrant against Davis for aggravated assault.