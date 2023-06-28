A Juliette man faces a long prison sentence this week if he’s found guilty of molesting his former girlfriend’s daughter, with whom he has a child.
Michael Smith, 50, is on trial for child molestation charges at the Monroe County courthouse starting on Tuesday, June 27. The case was with the jury awaiting a verdict as this paper went to press. His alleged victim, now 22, took the stand on Tuesday and said that Smith took an immediate interest in her when he moved in to her family’s Edwards Road home in Juliette. She was just 8. The woman, who wore jeans and a T shirt, seemed to start crying even as she was sworn in. She said that when she was 11, Smith began rubbing his hands on her private parts when they would watch movies together on the bed that Smith shared with her mother. Other times they would watch movies on the couch and he would try to kiss her and whisper in her ear. The alleged victim testified that Smith threatened her that if she didn’t kiss him back he would put something else in her mouth.
The woman said Smith began giving her liquor when she was around 12. She said that was the first time she got drunk as she drank 3 airplane bottles of alcohol. Smith had taken her to the deer blind behind their home when Smith took her virginity, she testified.
The victim said she remained drunk “all the time” after that. Her mother had taken she and her brothers out of TG Scott Elementary to do Georgia Cyber Academy online. Assistant district attorney Dorothy Hull said the victim’s mother was too busy taking care of her parents and working as as a housekeeper for a home day care business to notice what her boyfriend was doing.
The victim testified that Smith told her if she resisted his advances he would kill himself and burn the whole house down, killing her mother. The victim said when she was 15 he began trying to get her pregnant. When she was 16, he succeeded. She had a baby girl in 2018. The mother testified that her daughter told her the father of the baby was a high school senior from Jackson named Brandon.
The mother said when Smith and her daughter moved out of the house together, she realized that Smith was the daddy.
“That’s when reality hit,” said the mother.
They moved to Macon, then moved into a motel in Forsyth where the victim worked the front desk so they could stay there. Smith worked odd jobs and construction.
The mother said she would take her daughter food at the motel but would make her eat it in the parking lot because she didn’t want to give Smith anything. Later they moved to Alabama and the victim said as she grew up, she began to realize what Smith had done to her and how wrong it was. Her mother told her she could move back home.
The victim testified that she had no money, so she waited for Smith to get paid on a Friday. Then on Monday she erased the tracking application he had put on her phone, talked him into leaving her his money, and left.
The victim said Smith was calling and texting constantly, harassing her, and she confronted him for raping her as a small girl. Prosecutors displayed expletive-filled text messages that the victim had saved between the two. Assistant district attorney Carolee Jordan also helped prosecute the case.