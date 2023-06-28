SMITH

A Juliette man faces a long prison sentence this week if he’s found guilty of molesting his former girlfriend’s daughter, with whom he has a child.

Michael Smith, 50, is on trial for child molestation charges at the Monroe County courthouse starting on Tuesday, June 27. The case was with the jury awaiting a verdict as this paper went to press. His alleged victim, now 22, took the stand on Tuesday and said that Smith took an immediate interest in her when he moved in to her family’s Edwards Road home in Juliette. She was just 8. The woman, who wore jeans and a T shirt, seemed to start crying even as she was sworn in. She said that when she was 11, Smith began rubbing his hands on her private parts when they would watch movies together on the bed that Smith shared with her mother. Other times they would watch movies on the couch and he would try to kiss her and whisper in her ear. The alleged victim testified that Smith threatened her that if she didn’t kiss him back he would put something else in her mouth.