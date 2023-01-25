Juliette Water

Only half of eligible residents taking county water, but Ambrose says, ‘can you put a price on somebody’s health?’

Only half of eligible residents taking county water, but Ambrose says, ‘can you put a price on somebody’s health?’

Monroe County is trying to finish delivering county water to Juliette residents around Plant Scherer but a surprising number, more than half, are not participating, choosing instead to keep their well water.