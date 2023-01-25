Junk King Macon recently opened in Forsyth, and the father-daughter duo that owns it, David Peluso and Ragan Peluso, are eager for everyone to know about the services they provide.
Junk King Macon recently opened in Forsyth, and the father-daughter duo that owns it, David Peluso and Ragan Peluso, are eager for everyone to know about the services they provide.
“We can really handle any junk you want to get rid of,” said Ragan.
Junk King Macon specializes in landlord clean-outs, foreclosure clean-outs and similar situations where the amount of stuff to be removed seems overwhelming. Junk King Macon is eco-friendly, successfully recycling and repurposing 60 percent of what it takes in.
Junk King Macon works to turn around situations that can be frustrating. It provides a two-hour pick up window so that a customer isn’t tied down all day waiting for service. The courtesy extends to a call 15 minutes before arrival to help the customer plan and efficient and friendly service upon arrival.
“We are locally owned and operated, and we provided a much needed service to all of Middle Georgia,” said Ragan.
As the business grows, the Pelusos plan to add additional trucks and hire more employees to continue keeping the area clean and satisfying customer needs with quick, efficient and friendly service. Ragan urges people to look for special events and promotions in the near future.
“If you see the big red Junk King truck take a picture and tag us in a picture of it on Facebook,” she added.
To arrange for Junk King to pick up your unwanted clutter or to learn more about the business, call 478-375-1530 or 1-888- 888-JUNK.
