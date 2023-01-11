sloan

Recall the 2012 NFL season, after his Denver Broncos scored a touchdown, Tim Tebow would drop to one knee for a quick (5-second) praise and thanks to God for giving him the talent and health to play football. OMG, the way he was mocked and belittled by ESPN, the “women” on the View, Hollyweird, and most other Dems (You know, the political party that hates God, Christians, and America.), you would have thought he was trying to prevent you immoral Dems from aborting your 9-month old fetuses. The Leftist Cabal called Tebow every name imaginable – hypocrite, grandstanding, insincere, morally superior, insulting (not sure to whom), a spectacle, etc.

Fast forward to last week’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. With 5:00 remaining in the 1st quarter, while making a tackle, Damar Hamlin, Bills safety, suffered cardiac arrest, collapsed on the field, and almost died as millions watched live on TV. CPR was immediately performed until paramedics arrived who saved his life. During and after the episode, football players, coaches, and fans were shown in prayer. Over the next few days, millions of social media posts asked for prayers for Damar. And before last Sunday’s football games, across the NFL, prayer circles were held as both teams came together to pray for one another.