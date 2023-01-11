Recall the 2012 NFL season, after his Denver Broncos scored a touchdown, Tim Tebow would drop to one knee for a quick (5-second) praise and thanks to God for giving him the talent and health to play football. OMG, the way he was mocked and belittled by ESPN, the “women” on the View, Hollyweird, and most other Dems (You know, the political party that hates God, Christians, and America.), you would have thought he was trying to prevent you immoral Dems from aborting your 9-month old fetuses. The Leftist Cabal called Tebow every name imaginable – hypocrite, grandstanding, insincere, morally superior, insulting (not sure to whom), a spectacle, etc.
Fast forward to last week’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. With 5:00 remaining in the 1st quarter, while making a tackle, Damar Hamlin, Bills safety, suffered cardiac arrest, collapsed on the field, and almost died as millions watched live on TV. CPR was immediately performed until paramedics arrived who saved his life. During and after the episode, football players, coaches, and fans were shown in prayer. Over the next few days, millions of social media posts asked for prayers for Damar. And before last Sunday’s football games, across the NFL, prayer circles were held as both teams came together to pray for one another.
For the past week, nobody praying or requesting prayers was mocked. So, just like that, prayers are now accepted in the NFL. Will I go so far as to say prayers are now accepted in society at large? Ha – let’s not get carried away; after all, almost every institution of power in America (big media, Big Tech, Wall Street, government, academia, the military, Hollywood, entertainment, etc.) is dominated by extreme Leftists and radical Dems who hate America, hate God, and want to eliminate both. However, Christians must accept victories when able. Now is the time to push back hard against Dems like Biden, Warnock, Pelosi, Stacey Abrams and their nonstop attacks on Christians, Christian values, and on God. I pray they begin to accept God and stop rejecting Him.
I rarely (if ever) watch congressional proceedings on CSPAN. However, last Friday night, I watched the 14th and 15th House votes for next Speaker of the House. At the beginning of the session, Chaplain Margaret Kibben, House Chaplain, delivered a prayer to the members. Apparently, God heard her prayer and millions of other prayers, because the House’s Republican majority voted Kevin McCarthy as the next Speaker.
Congress (both House and Senate) is not the only organization that opens with prayer; so too does the Supreme Court, state legislators, county commissioner meetings, city council meetings, and most civic groups do as well. If all those organizations of learned individuals can open with prayer to ask God for guidance and wisdom, then so can our schools. I challenge all you teachers, at the beginning of the school day, when the children rise for the Pledge of Allegiance, to say a short prayer asking our Almighty Father for ………(fill in the blank). If that angers a few of you crazed Leftists – TOUGH. It angers me when you try teaching racism in school (calling it Critical Race Theory). It angers me when you try grooming young children for sex, calling it healthy. It angers me when you demand a troubled 14-year-old boy, who calls himself a girl, be allowed to prance naked in the girls’ locker room, calling it tolerance. It angers me when you do nothing about the illegals and drugs pouring across our southern border, calling it racism to do so. We have many more problems in this country than the horrors that some 10, 14 or 16-year-old might hear a prayer in school. Perhaps that’s why we have so many problems – People no longer have a fear of God.
Back to the voting for House Speaker – members had to be present and their name verified to vote. It’s amazing how few questions there are about a vote’s validity when people must vote in person and their ID must be verified. Yet, somehow, Stacey Abrams and other Dems claim that in person voting and voter ID is racist and voter suppression. You Dems really are tiring.
After being elected Speaker, Kevin McCarthy gave a speech. If I didn’t know better, I’d swear he took his speech from recent “Just the Way It Is” articles. He touched on, and promised to address, many of the issues that I have recently written about - our wide open southern border, the out of control crime due to democrat policies, restoring America’s energy independence by scrapping Biden’s war on petroleum, bringing back manufacturing jobs from China, reducing government regulation that stifles business, stop the rising national debt, and eliminating critical race and the woke nonsense from schools. He said the first bill the new House will pass is to eliminate the 87,000 IRS agents that Biden wants. McCarthy said, “Government should be to help you, not go after you.” Additionally, he promised to investigate the origins of Covid, to investigate Biden’s Afghanistan debacle, and to investigate the Swamp beginning with the way that Biden has weaponized the FBLie and DOJ against conservatives.
Remember when the Dems always screamed “silence is violence,” meaning if something is wrong and you remain silent, your silence means you support that wrong. While McCarthy spoke about these problems, and others, facing America, and the Republicans plan to address these problems; the Dems applauded nothing. They sat silent. For example, he said we need to close the southern border to halt the flow of illegals and drugs coming from Mexico. That was met with loud ovation from Repubs because they support halting the flow of illegal drugs and illegal aliens. The Dems sat in utter silence. The only conclusion we can draw from such silence is the Dems support open borders, support illegals by the millions, deadly fentanyl, increased crime, and reduced domestic energy production. Then, again, perhaps they didn’t applaud because they know the investigations will point directly back at them.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army office who writes each week in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.com.