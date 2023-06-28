Over 175 children participated in the “Keepers of the Kingdom”-themed Vacation Bible School at New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr last week. Pastor the Rev. Brian Moore and children’s pastor the Rev. Casey Robinson competed to see whose VBS team of kids could raise the most money for missions. When Robinson won, he won the right to “tar and feather” the loser, just like the medieval days the VBS took students back to. Instead of hot tar and goose feathers, Moore was only plastered with pancake syrup and pillow stuffing. Students learn how Ephesians 6 encourages them to put on the armor of God to protect themselves from Satan and the attacks from the kingdom of darkness. (Photos/Will Davis)
Keepers of the Kingdom, and of the tar and fathers
