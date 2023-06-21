Giggles and Wiggles

Kids love Macon Giggles and Wiggles.

Let the giggles begin! Macon now has an indoor playground for children ages 0-6 years old. Macon Giggles and Wiggles is located at 6443 Zebulon Rd. Ste. 2A-E, convenient to North Macon, Monroe County, and easily accessible from I-475.

Owner Deidra Wilson has over 20 years of Montessori teaching experience and this inspired her to create an engaging space for young children. She describes Montessori as “a very hands-on approach to learning that allows children to freely explore.”