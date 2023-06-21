Let the giggles begin! Macon now has an indoor playground for children ages 0-6 years old. Macon Giggles and Wiggles is located at 6443 Zebulon Rd. Ste. 2A-E, convenient to North Macon, Monroe County, and easily accessible from I-475.
Owner Deidra Wilson has over 20 years of Montessori teaching experience and this inspired her to create an engaging space for young children. She describes Montessori as “a very hands-on approach to learning that allows children to freely explore.”
Wilson saw a need in the community and was inspired to start her business. “I think our community was missing a place that completely met the needs of young children ages 0-6, that was designed to foster their natural development.”
She states that her mission is to provide an authentic play space for children of diverse backgrounds. Wilson says, “Children can move freely and explore new concepts in a safe, healthy, and stimulating environment.”
Safety is a big concern, as is cleanliness. Spaces frequented by young children must be cleaned frequently to stop the spread of germs. Wilson stated she personally cleans and disinfects the entire space after business hours. All employees do their part to maintain a sanitary and safe environment throughout the day.
The space has brightly colored play equipment to appeal to a variety of interests, and includes toy cars, play kitchens, playground equipment to climb on, and more. Snacks and coffee are also available. Seating is available for parents to watch their children play.
Macon Giggles and Wiggles offers Open Play during regular business hours, and parents can pay a drop in price, purchase a package of 5 visits, or purchase an unlimited membership. Additionally, parents must sign a waiver for each child that participates.
Children under 2 can play for only $9.95. Children 2 and up can play for $19.95 for 2 hours, or $28 for unlimited time. A package of 5 visits is $79.99 for an individual or $169 for a family of 3. Unlimited visits in 12 months are $275 for an individual or $375 for a family of 3.
In addition to Open Play, Enrichment Classes and Special Events such as birthday parties are offered. Classes in Tumbling and Music and Movement are taught by trained instructors and are offered at 10:30am Mondays and Wednesdays.
Wilson says, “The play space brings me great happiness and I love making sure everything is just right, so that others may enjoy it as much as I do.” She also dreams of one day opening more locations in other cities. She has heard from people across the state who wish their city had a space like this.
Wilson’s innovative facility offers a chance for children to socialize, learn through movement, and enjoy classes and events. The indoor play space will be especially welcome this summer as temperatures continue to rise.
For an enjoyable play date for children and parents alike, come to Macon Giggles and Wiggles. Check out macongiggleswiggles.com or follow them on Facebook.