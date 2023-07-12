Monroe County deputies helped capture a south Georgia felon accused of killing a 26-year-old Crisp County deputy with Monroe County roots last week.

Crisp County deputy Tyee Browne played soccer for Mary Persons and was in the Bulldog Brigade band before graduating in 2016. His mother still lives off Hwy. 74 in Monroe County. He had recently joined the Crisp County sheriff’s office and around 3:40 a.m. last Wednesday morning, July 5, Browne saw a car in the middle of Hwy. 280 in Cordele. The GBI said while Browne was checking the car, 25-year-old Croshawn Cross shot him, took the car and sped away. Crisp County deputies fired at Cross as he left. Browne was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Cross led authorities north on I-75 to I-475 where Monroe deputies joined the chase. Deputy Wade Kendrick took I-475 to Zebulon Road to wait on Cross. As he approached Kendrick, Cross was doing around 100 mph, crossing lanes and driving so recklessly he struck and damaged a guardrail. He then started speeding up and slowing down, changing speeds and lanes drastically.