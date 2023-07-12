Monroe County deputies helped capture a south Georgia felon accused of killing a 26-year-old Crisp County deputy with Monroe County roots last week.
Crisp County deputy Tyee Browne played soccer for Mary Persons and was in the Bulldog Brigade band before graduating in 2016. His mother still lives off Hwy. 74 in Monroe County. He had recently joined the Crisp County sheriff’s office and around 3:40 a.m. last Wednesday morning, July 5, Browne saw a car in the middle of Hwy. 280 in Cordele. The GBI said while Browne was checking the car, 25-year-old Croshawn Cross shot him, took the car and sped away. Crisp County deputies fired at Cross as he left. Browne was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Cross led authorities north on I-75 to I-475 where Monroe deputies joined the chase. Deputy Wade Kendrick took I-475 to Zebulon Road to wait on Cross. As he approached Kendrick, Cross was doing around 100 mph, crossing lanes and driving so recklessly he struck and damaged a guardrail. He then started speeding up and slowing down, changing speeds and lanes drastically.
Being careful not to get alongside Cross to keep from getting shot, Kendrick did a “hard” PIT maneuver on the vehicle and pulled his patrol unit to the passenger side of the Crisp County unit. He then grabbed his submachine gun to engage Cross and exited. Cross then ran the Crisp County car into Kendrick’s right rear tire causing no significant damage.
Cross was then subdued by numerous deputies as he resisted and was tased. Inside his pocket were two live handgun rounds.
“It did not go well for him,” said Freeman. Cross was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail before he was turned over to Crisp County authorities.
Cross, who has a long rap sheet, had just been released from prison April 27 after serving nearly two years for a 2018 burglary in Dooly County. On Tuesday, July 4, Cross began a new crime spree in Houston County. Lt. Matt Moulton of the Houston County sheriff’s office said Cross stole a car and perhaps other items from a home on Henderson Springs Road south of Perry. Moulton said he thinks Cross had been to the home before. Then he shot another man about two miles from the home near the town of Henderson. The victim was taken to Atrium hospital and was in stable condition as of this story, said Moulton.
“He certainly should have stayed in prison,” Moulton said of Cross.
Cross eventually drove the stolen car to Crisp County. Ironically, Browne’s mother lives on Debra Drive in Monroe County, just off Hwy. 74 near the Bibb County line. Monroe County deputies had to go to the home to inform her of her son’s death.
Monroe County has charged Cross with obstruction and fleeing. Sheriff Freeman said other charges are possible. Freeman said Monroe County may be able to get its case to court first since the murder charge in Crisp County will take longer to adjudicate, especially if the DA there seeks the death penalty.
“I would seek the death penalty if I was their DA,” said Freeman.
Since he was just released from prison, Cross’ listed address on his license is 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, the home of the Department of Corrections.
Freeman said it’s an awful tragedy.
“There’s nothing good about it,” said Freeman, “but I’m glad we got him. He can’t do this again.”
Cross has apparently spent time living in Crisp and Dooly counties and has a long list of arrests in both counties.
Asked about Cross’ past charges, Dooly County Major Randy Lamberth said: “Where do you want me to start?”
It was in Dooly that Cross was convicted of burglary, for which he served 2 years in prison before being released in April. He also has a number of arrests there dating back to when he was a juvenile in 2012. The GBI is handling the murder investigation.