Applicants for help needed by September for 2023 Kingdom Builders Ministries Fall projects
Plans are underway for Monroe County Kingdom Builders to work on local building projects at homes of the elderly and needy in Monroe County. The event will take place Oct. 13 and 14, but applications are needed from those who need assistance, as well as those willing to volunteer to do the work and those making donations for the purchase of building materials. The group also requests prayers from the community for the success of their upcoming projects.
Kingdom Builders, with the help of youth and adult volunteers, over the years has worked on over 100 homes– doing plumbing, electrical and painting projects, rebuilding bathrooms and porches and adding wheelchair ramps.
The ministry has also served the community by working through nursing homes, assisted living, Circle of Care, the Senior Center, the Care Cottage, Children’s Day Camp and the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
An additional goal of Kingdom Builders is to provide long-term benefits derived from engaging the local youth in its ministry– which organizers feel impacts their spiritual development through projects.
One hundred percent of all donations go toward purchasing materials and tools. Everyone is a volunteer– There are no salaries, no overhead. All funding comes from grants, local businesses, individual donations and church fundraisers. Donations can be made through the office manager at the Circle of Care, through local churches, or through the office of the Forsyth United Methodist Church at 478-994-5706.
“To complete our plans, we need all kinds of workers– plumbers, construction crews, laborers, runners,” longtime Kingdom Builders volunteer John Knox said. “If you have a pickup truck and can haul supplies, if you can work in the kitchen and prepare meals for our volunteers, if you can be a runner going out to our various work sites, we need your help. Regardless of what your skills are, we have something for everyone who wants to contribute. All we need is a willing heart!”
Homeowners who wish to apply for assistance may pick up and submit Kingdom Builders application forms at the Circle of Care in Forsyth, Monroe County Reporter office, Forsyth United Methodist Church or any participating church in the county during the months of August and September.
Team Leaders will be reviewing applications during September and evaluating work sites as applications come in, in preparation for Kingdom Builders weekend, Oct. 13 and 14, which coincides with Monroe County Schools fall break. The deadline for submitting assistance forms is Sept. 10.
Traditionally at least 10-15 sites are selected – However– “The potential to directly assist and lift up those in need in our community is limited only by the amount of community support that we can gather in the form of your service, your donations and your prayers. This is our opportunity to have a direct impact on our neighbors right here in Monroe County,” said Knox.