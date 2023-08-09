Applicants for help needed by September for 2023 Kingdom Builders Ministries Fall projects

Plans are underway for Monroe County Kingdom Builders to work on local building projects at homes of the elderly and needy in Monroe County.  The event will take place Oct. 13 and 14, but applications are needed from those who need assistance, as well as those willing to volunteer to do the work and those making donations for the purchase of building materials. The group also requests prayers from the community for the success of their upcoming projects.