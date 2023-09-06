The 2023 Kingdom Builders Ministries Fall workdays will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 10 from Monroe County homeowners who need assistance with repairs. Applications are available at Circle of Care, Monroe County Reporter, Forsyth United Methodist Church and other participating churches. Applications are also being accepted from those who wish to work with the ministry. Those with construction skills are needed but there is also a need for anyone who is willing to help. Donations for building materials enable the ministry to serve as many homeowners as possible. For more information, call Forsyth UMC at 478-994-5706.