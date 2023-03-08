In February the Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club honored 15 of its members for their local service.
Kiwanis Club International provides a Legion of Honor award to local Kiwanians who complete varying levels of service. The lowest number of years to be recognized was 25 by Randy Brittain, and the highest was 50 years by Howell Newton.
Other club members honored included Ralph Ogletree (27 years), Steve Anderson (28 years), Eddie Moore (28 years), Rod Callahan (30 years), Kevin Smith (35 years), Steve Osborne (35 years), Lee Smith (36 years), Jackson Daniel (37 years), Bobby Melton (39 years), Bob Harris (40 years), and Tom Perry (47 years).
Also honored were Tim Brown as Kiwanian of the Year, and Glenn Sprenger for Distinguished Service. These two members have been involved in club activities across the years, particularly with the chicken barbeques that are the main fund-raisers for the Mary Persons annual scholarships.
“Monroe County residents should be proud of the records of service for all of these members,” said Jonathan Adams, current president of the club. “To have one or two members with such longer service records is normal, but this is extraordinary to have so many members committed to serving their local community through Kiwanis.”