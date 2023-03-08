Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club

 Pictured are some of the 15 members of the Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club honored for their many years of service to the community through the Club. Left to right are, Eddie Moore, Jackson Daniel, Dr. Tom Perry, Howell Newton, Bob Harris, Steve Osborne Steve Anderson, Randy Brittain, Rod Callahan, Ralph Ogletree, Lee Smith. Top left is Kiwanian of the Year Tim Brown, honored by club president Jonathan Adams.

In February the Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club honored 15 of its members for their local service.

Kiwanis Club International provides a Legion of Honor award to local Kiwanians who complete varying levels of service. The lowest number of years to be recognized was 25 by Randy Brittain, and the highest was 50 years by Howell Newton.