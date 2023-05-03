On April 26 representatives of Forsyth Monroe County Kiwanis Club and Monroe County Ministerial Association partnered to present ‘Adventure Bags’ to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office C.A.R.E. Cottage. Adventure Bags is a 501(c)3 project based in Winder that assembles backpacks for children displaced by family disruptions, fires or natural disasters.
When a child suddenly has to leave home, unable to take either personal comfort or essential items, the bags help the child to have something to ease the transition and to hold onto. The bags are divided into those appropriate for infants, toddlers, elementary, middle school and high school ages. Whereas a high school bag contains personal hygiene items and things like cards and socks, an infant’s bag will have diapers and wipes while other bags have coloring books and crayons, stuffed animals, books and other activities.
The Kiwanis Club and Ministerial Association each contributed $300 to obtain the first supply of bags. The C.A.R.E. Cottage responds to emergency situations for children 24/7 and also provides ongoing counseling and therapy for those who experience trauma situations. The bags will also be distributed by Forsyth Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office if needed.
Jan Humphries of the C.A.R.E. Cottage said the bag itself is important to many children; it gives them something of their own to keep their things in.
She said that the bags for infants and toddlers can be very helpful to foster parents who sometimes receive children in the middle of the night with no extra clothes or items to help care for them. She said the C.A.R.E. Cottage serves at least 50-75 children each year. Its services are designated for children in Monroe County, but that includes children who are passing through Monroe County on I-75 or another route when a traumatic incident occurs.
Joe Thompson said that Kiwanis Clubs throughout Georgia have embraced the ‘Adventure Bags’ project because the need is statewide and the project provides an organized, efficient way to meet the need. The Kiwanis Club and Ministerial Association plan to work with other Monroe County organizations to replenish the supply of bags as it is depleted. Humphries said that other local groups provide bags and other items, especially at Christmas, but there is a need throughout the year.