Kiwanis, Ministerial Assoc. team

Pictured, left to right, are David Asbell, Terrence Davis, Sheriff Brad Freeman, Towaliga District D.A. Jonathan Adams, Jan Humphries CARE Cottage, Rev. Keith Harris, Joe Thompson.

On April 26 representatives of Forsyth Monroe County Kiwanis Club and Monroe County Ministerial Association partnered to present ‘Adventure Bags’ to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office C.A.R.E. Cottage. Adventure Bags is a 501(c)3 project based in Winder that assembles backpacks for children displaced by family disruptions, fires or natural disasters.

When a child suddenly has to leave home, unable to take either personal comfort or essential items, the bags help the child to have something to ease the transition and to hold onto. The bags are divided into those appropriate for infants, toddlers, elementary, middle school and high school ages. Whereas a high school bag contains personal hygiene items and things like cards and socks, an infant’s bag will have diapers and wipes while other bags have coloring books and crayons, stuffed animals, books and other activities.