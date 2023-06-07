For the past month, I’ve been studying about God’s love. The more I research the scriptures on this topic, I am amazed how much our Creator loves us, and the lengths He went to to redeem us. Let’s allow our imaginations to take us back into the eons of eternity, when the plan of salvation was set into motion.
In God’s foreknowledge, He knew that man would fall. Man would need to be redeemed. The remedy? I can imagine Jesus saying something like this, ”Father, I will go and lay down my life for them.” The Holy Spirit speaks up and says, “I will go down with you Jesus. I will be with you every step of the way!” Thus, the greatest love story of all time begins.
Every member of the Godhead was intimately involved in making our salvation possible. I can’t fully comprehend the immensity of so great a love. Can you? Everything that God has done, everything that He suffered, was for a purpose. The apostle Paul explains, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ...who chose us in Him (Jesus) before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love, having predestined us to adoption as sons... to the praise of the glory of His grace which He has made us accepted in the Beloved.” Ephesians 1:3-6.
Did you catch it? God’s plan from eternity past, was to bring His children home, holy, without blame and accepted in the Beloved. Simply put, God desired to have sons and daughters who would have the same family spirit, mind, nature and character of Jesus. And all of this is made possible when we repent of our sins and make Jesus our Savior and Lord.
How can we take so great a salvation for granted? And this divine manifestation of love didn’t begin 2,000 years ago when Jesus went to the cross. It began in the corridors of eternity, when your name and my name was on the lips of God. I stand amazed at God’s love for us. How about you?
Carolyn Martel, who retired as the long-time advertising manager for the Reporter in 2021, still writes a weekly column for the newspaper. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net