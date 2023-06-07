Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

For the past month, I’ve been studying about God’s love. The more I research the scriptures on this topic, I am amazed how much our Creator loves us, and the lengths He went to to redeem us. Let’s allow our imaginations to take us back into the eons of eternity, when the plan of salvation was set into motion. 

In God’s foreknowledge, He knew that man would fall. Man would need to be redeemed. The remedy? I can imagine Jesus saying something like this, ”Father, I will go and lay down my life for them.” The Holy Spirit speaks up and says, “I will go down with you Jesus. I will be with you every step of the way!” Thus, the greatest love story of all time begins.