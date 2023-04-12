Mary Persons girls soccer team will head to Savannah to play at St. Vincents in Round 2 of the Class AAA state playoffs after beating Crisp County on Tuesday night.
The Lady Dogs easily dispatched the visiting Lady Cougars on a sun-splashed afternoon at Lancaster Field by a 6-0 score. Mary Persons had beaten Crisp County by the same margin, 7-1, back in January.
Reagan Benson and Karlie Dell got goals in the first half to give MP a 2-0 halftime advantage.
In the second half, with 32:51 left in teh game, freshman Carlie Rawlins launched a cross from the right side. The keeper made the stop but it bounded away from her, and Lexi Newberry was there to make her pay. MP led 3-0.
Just moments later Newberry scored again on a nifty shot into the left corner off another great cross. The Lady Dogs led 4-0.
Benson added two more in the second half to get the hat trick.
MP will now play St. Vincents (11-3) on Monday after they mercy ruled Salem (4-11) 10-0 on Tuesday night at home.