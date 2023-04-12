Lilly Barnes

Senior Lilly Barnes dribbles in the win over Crisp County on Monday. (Photo/Will Davis)

Mary Persons girls soccer team will head to Savannah to play at St. Vincents in Round 2 of the Class AAA state playoffs after beating Crisp County on Tuesday night.

The Lady Dogs easily dispatched the visiting Lady Cougars on a sun-splashed afternoon at Lancaster Field by a 6-0 score. Mary Persons had beaten Crisp County by the same margin, 7-1, back in January.