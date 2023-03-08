The Mary Persons Lady Dogs are 5-4-1, 2-2 region after losing to ACE and beating Upson-Lee last week.
The Mary Persons Lady Dogs are 5-4-1, 2-2 region after losing to ACE and beating Upson-Lee last week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28 the girls easily trounced the Lady Knights in Thomaston, 5-1.
Junior striker Reagan Benson led again with 4 goals, 3 in play and 1 penalty kick. Karlie Dell added a goal as well.
The Lady Dogs suffered a tough 1-0 lost to ACE in Macon on Friday night, March 3.
The Gryphons capitalized on an MP mistake in the first half to take the 1-0 lead. The Lady Dogs had chances for the equalizer but could not score.
“We played well against a quality opponent and couldn’t come away with the result we wanted,” said coach Jacob Haygood. “But it was good experience for the girls and will only help us continue to improve.”
The girls played at Jones County (2-5-1) on Tuesday, March 7. Results were not available at press time. Then on Friday, March 10 they’ll host Upson-Lee (3-7-1) for a rematch. On Tuesday, March 14 they’ll play at Lamar County (5-2) in a non-region contest.
