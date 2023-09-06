The Mary Persons Lady Dogs improved to 3-4, 2-1 in region after beating the Upson-Lee Lady Knights 8-6 on Thursday.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first after Taylor Mosteller doubled, scoring one run.
Mary Persons added to their lead in the top of the third when after an Upson-Lee error, Miley Stevenson singled, each scoring a run.
But Upson-Lee tied the game in the bottom of the third thanks to a single by Taylor Snipes, a walk by Jercareya Neal, and a walk by Ellie Watson.
In the top of the sixth, Mary Persons retook the lead when Sydney Kime homered to left, scoring two. Then a double by Mosteller followed to extend the lead to 7-3.
Olivia Woodgeard opened the game for Mary Persons. She surrendered four hits and three runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking seven. Quanesha Brown appeared in relief for Mary Persons. Mosteller went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Mary Persons. Brailey Justus paced Mary Persons with three walks. The team had patience at the plate, amassing six walks. Justus stole two bases. Mary Persons turned two double plays. Mary Persons was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.
Mary Persons plays at home on Wednesday against Taylor County in their next game.
