Lady Dogs

MP softball coach Jessica Evans said she thinks her Lady Dog softball team will make strides in this, her second season leading the Mary Persons program.

“They’re getting used to me, and the way I think,” said Evans, who’s originally from Barnesville but was hired from South Effingham. “I am continuing to hold these girls accountable and getting them as many reps as we can. And I think we’ll have a better run than we did last year.”