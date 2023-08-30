MP softball coach Jessica Evans said she thinks her Lady Dog softball team will make strides in this, her second season leading the Mary Persons program.
“They’re getting used to me, and the way I think,” said Evans, who’s originally from Barnesville but was hired from South Effingham. “I am continuing to hold these girls accountable and getting them as many reps as we can. And I think we’ll have a better run than we did last year.”
While the Lady Dogs return 8 seniors this year, only 3 of those seniors were starters, and MP still starts several underclassmen, including the entire infield. Evans said they are working on finding a solid set of 9-10 starters who give the team chemistry. Evans said she has more pitching depth this year and that will help.
Senior Quaensha Brown returns as a leading pitcher who continues “doing what she needs to do,” said Evans.
Sophomore Olivia Woodgeard is another star pitcher, having led her Vine Ingle team to the World Series this summer.
“She’s throwing the ball great,” said Evans. Evans said Woodgeard did struggle against Pike but that’s because it was 100 degrees as the MP dugout faced the baking sun in Zebulon last week. Evans said she got so overheated they had to put her in Pike’s cold tub.
Sophomore Molly Stephenson is also helping the Bulldogs on the mound.
In the infield, the Dogs start sophomore Taylor Mostetler, who transferred to MP this season, at third base. She’s also the number 3 batter so the number fits.
“Taylor has been doing a great job hitting and moving runners,” said Evans.
Freshman Brayley Justice starts at shortstop.
“She’s used to play outfield but she’s doing a dang good job of learning infield,” said Evans, who added that Justice got her first home run last week.
The Dogs start all seniors in the outfield, Adeline Turner in left, J’Niya Hicks in center and McKenzie Hicks in right.
Evans said J’niya Hicks was moved to center from left field and has done a really good job getting to balls in the outfield. She’s also the cleanup hitter in the No. 4 spot for the Dogs and had her triple against Pike County was a lone bright spot in the loss.
Evans said the Lady Dogs are stronger at pitcher and stronger across the board in the field this year, which should pay off later. She said their 1-run playoff loss to Columbus should not have happened last year, and that they’re more likely to advance deeper in the sectionals this season.
Evans led a huge renovation of the MP softball field this summer with big help from parents and boosters. They installed a net backstop net with poles that cost $40,000. They also recovered the dugouts with brick, put new sod on the field and have a giant outfield screen that says Mary Persons Softball.
Evans said over the last two years through donations and fund raisers they have invested $70,000 in their facility.
“We have a great group of parents,” said Evans. “Everybody is willing to help.”
Evans said companies like Cannon Roofing, Dell Construction and Cherokee Brick donated materials and labor to give MP a first-class facility. They’ve installed a gold plaque thanking all their supporters who donated.
“We have really added some sparkle to the field,” said Evans. “I believe if you look good, then you feel good and you play good.”
She said having a facility they are proud of has really boosted morale.
The Lady Dogs are 2-4, 1-1 in Region 2-AAA so far. They crushed Peach County at home last Tuesday, but fell to Pike County 10-1 in the heat in Zebulon on Thursday.
MP hosted region rival Jackson on Tuesday and varsity and JV will both play at Upson-Lee on Thursday.
Evans said the more the play the better they will get as defensively they try to find their rhythm.
“Sometimes it takes some games to get jitters and new bonds communicating,” said Evans. “We have two catchers who will rotate duties and also have the opportunity to play other positions on the field as well. At the plate we have some sluggers, but once again finding that right combination so each girl’s strengths will be amplified.”
Evans said their theme for the season is “Locked In.”
“We as a coaching staff are really focused on the complete athlete and them buying into the whole team,” said Evans. “Working on each athlete understanding the importance of hardwork, communication, extra reps, and what being a good teammate really is. They have to stay focused on the goal and be “Locked In,” with it all. They made a commitment and let’s be all in..... As a Coach I want our girls to all have some type of leadership role and when we show up to play no one person can be pointed out. That we all lead in some way.”
Evans said her JV is also a big part of developing the future of MP softball.
She said the team loaded with sophomores, has a couple freshmen, and for the first time has 2 eighth graders.
“We are definitely focused on JV development this year,” said Evans. “We will lose a big group of Seniors and will need the JV team to step into big roles next year. We are working on gaining strength fundamentally across the board and looking forward to seeing growth in these young ladies. Some of these will fill starting roles next year, so we really need them focused and learning the process. Their season has started off slow, but they are young, and it was expected. With game play, communication, and calmed nerves, I expect to see a different looking team in a couple weeks.”