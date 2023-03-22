The Mary Persons girls track and field team took third out of 14 teams and the MP boys took ninth out of 15 teams at the James Rollerson Memorial Relays at Jackson High on March 20. That’s pretty good considering the MP teams left early and didn’t compete in all events due to cold conditions. Here’s how the Bulldogs did:
100 Meter Dash: 17th-Jataria Hardy (13.71), 35th-Makayla Zellner (14.70) and 38th-Cydney Brown (15.16)
1600 Meter Run: 1st-Alanna Wood (5:54.88), 2nd-Kolbi McBrayer (6:01.92) and 5th-Gabriella Hoover (6:12.46)
3200 Meter Run: 1st-Abbey Stembridge (13:05.00), 2nd-Madelyn Causey (13:18.00) and 3rd-Lily Colley (14:04.00)
100 Meter Hurdles: 12th-Ah’Zoria Hardy (18.60), 15th-Niah Bigham (19.54) and 19th-Arielle Kent (20.53)
300 Meter Hurdles: 20th-Niah Bigham (12:14:58.04), 25th-Kalonis Outlaw (12:28:11.08) and 29th-Ah’Zoria Hardy (12:28:16.38)
4x100 Meter Relay: 7th-Relay Team (52.08)
4x200 Meter Relay: 9th-Relay Team (1:53.08)
4x800 Meter Relay: 2nd-Relay Team (10:51.59)
High Jump: 9th-Qua’Nesha Brown (4-4) and 14th-J’Hari Shannon (4-2)
Long Jump: 19th-Jataria Hardy (12-2)
Triple Jump: 2nd-Niah Bigham (33-6), 5th-Kalonis Outlaw (28-9) and 10th-Ah’Zoria Hardy (26-1)
Discus: 3rd-Qua’Nesha Brown (100-7)
Shotput: 8th-Zora Bigham (29-9), 13th-Qua’Nesha Brown (24-6.5) and 15th-Zoey Shannon (24-1)
100 Meter Dash: 12th-Champ Brantley (11.57), 25th-Brandon Alford (12.09) and 40th-J.T. Owens (12.70)
1600 Meter Run: 7th-Jonathan Head (5:14.79) 10th-Mac Roeser (5:18.19) and 13th-Cole Battles (5:25.35)
110 Meter Hurdles: 6th-Marcus Guntter (17.41) and 16th-Jaylen Merritt (19.82)
300 Meter Hurdles: 15th-Marcus Guntter (45.68), 19th-R.J. Holder (46.75) and 23rd-Jaylen Merritt (48.52)
4x100 Meter Relay: 12th-Relay Team (46.52)
4x200 Meter Relay: 7th-Relay Team (1:35.59)
4x800 Meter Relay: 5th-Relay Team (9:02.61)
Triple Jump: 6th-Champ Brantley (39-3.75), 7th-Brandon Alford (38-10) and 20th-Shamon Reese (33-3.75)
Pole Vault: 3rd-R.J. Holder (10-0), 3rd-R.J. Holder (10-0) and 4th-Cayden Burnette (8-0)
Discus: 4th-Van Tane (118-7), 10th-J’vyon Tatum (102-0) and 19th-Bennett Buchanan (90-4)
Shotput: 7th-Andon Riley (40-3), 10th-Van Tane (37-1) and 11th-Gevone Sands (36-6)