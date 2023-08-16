The Stratford Academy Lady Eagles opened the 2023 softball season at 2-1 this past week. They won two games on Aug. 5, shutting out Crisp Academy 15-0, and blanking Baconton Charter 11-0. But the Lady Eagles lost to Pike County last Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5-4.
Against Baconton, Graci Kluge went 2-for-3 with three RBI to pace the Lady Eagles offense. Hayden Craddock, Ella Britt, and Reagan Ray also logged two hits in the victory.
The Lady Eagles did not need all 11 runs, as one would have sufficed. Junior Emma Jordan threw a five inning no hitter to earn the victory.
It was more of the same against Crisp Academy. Craddock and Rae went 3-for-3 while Taylor Monroe and Shamiya Raines each drove in four runs. The offense had ten hits in the win.
Jordan and Monroe each took a turn in the circle; they struck out eight and allowed only one hit.
Stratford will be back in action today at Wednesday and then Loganville Christian Academy next Tuesday.
In other action, the First Presbyterian Lady Vikings won two out of three in their opening weekend, including a 9-1 over Crisp Academy and then 8-0 over Southland Academy.
The Lady Vikings will play Brookstone on Thursday in Columbus against Brookstone, and home back in Macon next Tuesday against Howard.