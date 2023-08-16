Hayden Craddock

Stratford shortstop Hayden Craddock had five hits in six at bats in an opening weekend sweep. (Photo/Lawrence Wallis)

The Stratford Academy Lady Eagles opened the 2023 softball season at 2-1 this past week. They won two games on Aug. 5, shutting out Crisp Academy 15-0, and blanking Baconton Charter 11-0. But the Lady Eagles lost to Pike County last Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5-4.

Against Baconton, Graci Kluge went 2-for-3 with three RBI to pace the Lady Eagles offense. Hayden Craddock, Ella Britt, and Reagan Ray also logged two hits in the victory. 