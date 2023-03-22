Larry Daniels

Larry Daniels has been playing and writing music his whole life.

One night back around 1959 Larry Daniels, now a tile contractor, was rehearsing rock and roll music with his band in Oneco, Florida when Dicky Betts stopped by with a 5-string banjo.

Betts knew nothing about playing stringed instruments at that time and when the session was over, the boys told Betts he was welcome at their jams anytime but to leave the banjo at home.