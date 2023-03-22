One night back around 1959 Larry Daniels, now a tile contractor, was rehearsing rock and roll music with his band in Oneco, Florida when Dicky Betts stopped by with a 5-string banjo.
Betts knew nothing about playing stringed instruments at that time and when the session was over, the boys told Betts he was welcome at their jams anytime but to leave the banjo at home.
The next time he showed up, he brought a brand new Les Paul guitar and told the band he was going to be the best guitar player in the Sarasota area. They all said, “Yeah, right.” Betts went on to become a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band and the writer and singer on the Allmans' hit single "Ramblin' Man".
Larry probably could have had an outstanding music career as well, but he was a working man who always put his family first and music second.
He was born the son of a fisherman in Sarasota in 1943 and was practically raised on his father’s boat.
His father, Charles Daniels, played guitar and sang and sometimes performed country music at local radio stations. His mother, Louise, played piano and Larry started singing with his parents at a very early age. He learned to play guitar on a $39 Sears Silvertone and he was soon in demand at family gatherings.
Larry quit school in the 10th grade and went to work on his father’s fishing boat for a couple of years before learning the ceramic tile trade from his uncles. He married his wife Rosemary in October 1962, and they have three children, Tammy, Rusty and Randy.
The family moved to Monroe County in 1977 and Larry brought with him something the locals had never seen: ceramic tile. At the age of 80, he is still sticking down tiles with no plans to ever retire.
Larry never quite gave up music and with his daughter, Tammy, played all over Georgia for 30 years. They won many awards and Larry has written and recorded 25 songs.
Larry has some good advice for the young folks of Monroe County: “Learn a trade. Master it and work hard at it. Do quality work and stand behind it.”
