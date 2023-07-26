Will Davis

 robinnewbern

ON THE PORCH 

Much has been made of former President Trump’s stubborn and commanding lead in polls for the 2024 GOP nomination for president. So let’s look at a poll from this same time in the presidential cycle in 2015 and see how accurate it was. In June 2015, a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll had Jeb Bush in first at 22 percent, Scott Walker in second at 17 percent, and Marco Rubio in third at 14 percent. Donald Trump? He was in 13th place at 1 percent. And we know how that worked out. So chill. It’s early. I was a big Trump supporter in 2020. I think he did some good things as president. But I hope Republicans (and perhaps Democrats too) will learn it’s time to try a new generation of leadership. 