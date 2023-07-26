Much has been made of former President Trump’s stubborn and commanding lead in polls for the 2024 GOP nomination for president. So let’s look at a poll from this same time in the presidential cycle in 2015 and see how accurate it was. In June 2015, a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll had Jeb Bush in first at 22 percent, Scott Walker in second at 17 percent, and Marco Rubio in third at 14 percent. Donald Trump? He was in 13th place at 1 percent. And we know how that worked out. So chill. It’s early. I was a big Trump supporter in 2020. I think he did some good things as president. But I hope Republicans (and perhaps Democrats too) will learn it’s time to try a new generation of leadership.
Bless their hearts the Baby Boomers in power have a hard time letting go. Is there anything more pitiful than seeing corrupt, decrepit Joe Biden mutter and stumble his way through the day because he couldn’t just go back to Delaware and give someone else a chance? Or a vacant and feeble Sen. Diane Feinstein being wheeled into the capitol because she cannot let go of power? Or 77-year-old Trump smearing and trying to destroy the best conservative governor of our generation, Ron DeSantis, all because he wants to stay on the stage and be the center of attention?
Enough already! This nation is a wreck. Families can’t afford to put food on the table and gas in their cars. Exit stage left, and give Generation X a chance.
Monroe County students return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 1. That’s early this year. Monroe County schools used to always begin on a Friday so that the schools would have the weekend to fix any mishaps or things that weren’t prepared. But apparently, that has changed.
It’s the first year under new superintendent Jim Finch. We wish him and all our schools, teachers and students a terrific school year. There’s no job more important than passing on good values, and the truth, to the next generation.
Every community has a Who’s Who. They’re the leaders who make things happen. You’ll find many of them featured in our annual Who’s Who of Middle Georgia inside this edition. And here’s your reminder: when you support local businesses, you support your neighbors and friends who, in turn, support the booster clubs for local ball teams, the band, and more.
Speaking of Who’s Who, Monroe County’s development authority met behind closed doors on Tuesday. The purpose: to discuss negotiations with a business that has made an offer on land in the industrial park. Stay tuned!
Monroe County’s school board has voted tentatively as we are going to press to leave property tax rates where they were last year. Monroe County commissioners have already indicated the same. That’s good news. Both entities lost millions when 1 of 4 units of Plant Scherer was closed and removed from the tax rolls. Politicians always behave a lot better before an election year. Still, kudos to them for holding the line.
An early Happy Birthday to my dear wife Cassie Davis. She turns 29 (again) on Sunday, July 30.
A family nurse practitioner, many of you know her from her home health visits all around Monroe County. She comes home with sacks of tomatoes and other goodies every summer.
She says she’s always careful not to mention that she’s married to that d---- Will Davis from the Reporter. So now I’ve blown her cover. It’s not always easy being a newspaper wife. But she is a darn good one anyway!