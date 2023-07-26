Sloan Oliver

Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS 

Another day and crazy Democrats (i.e. Biden voters) are, again, frothing at the mouth with rage. They’re perpetually angry about anything and everything - President Trump, Christians, law-abiding gun owners, the weather/climate, etc. – drive them loony. So, what’s their beef this time? Child sex trafficking? No way, the Democrat media is mad that the movie Sound of Freedom shines a light on international child trafficking because the movie proves that Dems do very little to stop it. Are Biden voters mad at Biden family corruption being testified to by IRS whistleblowers, whistleblowers who testified that Joe engaged in both bribery and extortion when he was Obama’s VP? Not a chance, despite daily proof being presented, our Democrat media (ABC, CBS, NBC, etc.) ignores Biden’s corruption. Are Biden voters mad at years of Covid lies told to them by Big Pharma, Fauci, Biden, and the media? Hahaha, are you kidding? Biden voters are up to booster shot #10, and still wearing masks everywhere; occasionally you’ll spot them here in Monroe County at Ingles, etc.