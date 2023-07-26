Another day and crazy Democrats (i.e. Biden voters) are, again, frothing at the mouth with rage. They’re perpetually angry about anything and everything - President Trump, Christians, law-abiding gun owners, the weather/climate, etc. – drive them loony. So, what’s their beef this time? Child sex trafficking? No way, the Democrat media is mad that the movie Sound of Freedom shines a light on international child trafficking because the movie proves that Dems do very little to stop it. Are Biden voters mad at Biden family corruption being testified to by IRS whistleblowers, whistleblowers who testified that Joe engaged in both bribery and extortion when he was Obama’s VP? Not a chance, despite daily proof being presented, our Democrat media (ABC, CBS, NBC, etc.) ignores Biden’s corruption. Are Biden voters mad at years of Covid lies told to them by Big Pharma, Fauci, Biden, and the media? Hahaha, are you kidding? Biden voters are up to booster shot #10, and still wearing masks everywhere; occasionally you’ll spot them here in Monroe County at Ingles, etc.
So, what are Biden voters mad at this time? They’re frothing mad at Jason Aldean’s latest video, “Try That In A Small Town.” Sloan, you can’t be serious? Oh yes, his video highlights the lawlessness that Antifa, BLM, and other Democrat groups carried out during the summer of 2020, all while Aldean’s lyrics tell Dems they better not try such craziness in small-town America.
A little background, recall after George Floyd died (May 2020); Democrat cities erupted in months of destructive riots, firebombing of courthouses, car hijackings, murders, etc. Every night, the news showed city after city being destroyed by enraged mobs of mask-wearing thugs who rioted and destroyed while Democrat mayors in Minneapolis, Seattle, and other cities told the police to stand down. It was to the point where people I know made plans to physically defend Macon and Forsyth (both small towns, at least by big city standards) should the mob turn its focus away from bigger cities of Atlanta, Portland, Minneapolis, St. Louis, etc., and should the sheriff need help. It was frightening to watch the daily destruction by Democrat thugs as they tore down statues, vandalized and looted businesses, turned over and torched vehicles, and beat anyone unlucky enough to stumble upon their mayhem.
It was such mayhem that Aldean’s song and video addresses. His lyrics support small-town values and supports law enforcement. He tells those unlawful Dems that they best not try such antics in towns like Forsyth, Barnesville, Griffin, Thomaston, or any other small town across America because the people living there won’t put up with such nonsense. You’d think such a message would resonate and be well received and, for most of the country, it is. The problem is the vocal minority (i.e. the “woke” leftist) is constantly enraged – at everything. They claim that Aldean’s video is, wait for it…..…racist. Of course, it’s racist; everything’s racist. CMT (Country Music Television) considered it so racist they pulled it from circulation. Read the lyrics yourself; following are the first two verses:
“Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk
Carjack an old lady at a red light
Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store
Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like
Cuss out a cop, spit in his face
Stomp on the flag and light it up
Yeah, ya think you’re tough
Well, try that in a small town.”
Note that the song never mentions race, and the only identifiable people in the video are White. So, how is the song racist? Because as Democrat media (NY Times, NBC, Yahoo, Wikipedia, and others) points out, Aldean’s video uses the Maury County Courthouse (MCC) in Columbia, TN as a backdrop, and that makes it racist. Say what? Apparently, the courthouse was the location of a black lynching back in 1927. Henry Choate, a jailed black man, was accused of assaulting a white woman. The Leftist media explains - a mob led by the KKK (Recall the KKK was formed by Dems in the 1870s and revived by Dems in the 1920s.) stormed the jail, drug Choate out, and hung him in front of the courthouse.
And it was Aldean’s use of the MCC that makes him, the song, and the video pro-lynching and racist. Hold on, if Aldean released the video back in May, why is he just now being accused of racism, pro-lynching, etc.? Simple, Dem voters (and their media) move from outrage to outrage. Today, the mob is angry at Aldean, not because of the video (they don’t care about it) but because he isn’t one of them. He’s not “woke” and his wife certainly isn’t. The Left can’t stand anyone who defies them. They demand we bow to their ephemeral whims of outrage; here today, on to a new outrage tomorrow. To prove that the Dems care nothing about the courthouse and the 1927 lynching, the MCC has been used in numerous other movies and videos. It was the backdrop of a 2009 Disney, Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) movie and a 2022 Paramount Christmas movie. However, Disney and Paramount support transgendering children, support radical Leftist ideology, are pro-climate hoaxers, and are anti-Trump, anti-Desantis, and anti-conservative so they get a pass from the cancel mob. Can you say phony outrage?
The larger issue is how people view the world. Christians view the world through the teachings of Jesus; realize that everyone is flawed and each of us needs forgiveness. OTOH, Dems view the world through race and skin color. Pre-Obama, race was seldom mentioned. Now, to Dems and their media, race factors into almost every action they take. Decisions and discussions about housing, employment, education, law enforcement, politics, entertainment, social interactions, buildings such as courthouses, and so on, are all made based on skin color. Here’s where it gets even worse because Dems view life through the lens of race and skin color, they think everyone else views life the exact same. They project their racism onto others which explains how they see a courthouse as racist and explains their never-ending accusations of racism.
Final Thought: CMT tried canceling Aldean, perhaps CMT should be canceled as was Bud Light.
