CAROLYN’S CORNER
How many of you could use some comic relief right now? I came across a few bloopers found in church bulletins and some of them were hilarious! Here are twelve examples you may find humorous too. 1) The senior choir invites any member of the congregation who enjoys sinning to join the choir. 2) Join us for prayers, coffee and beagles. 3) Miss Charlene sang, “I Will Not Pass This Way Again,” giving obvious pleasure to the congregation. 4) The sermon this morning: “Jesus Walks on the Water.” The sermon tonight: “Searching for Jesus.” 5) Barbara remains in the hospital. She is having trouble sleeping and requests tapes of Pastor Jack’s sermons. 6) The Rev. Merriwether spoke briefly, much to the delight of the audience. 7) Ushers will eat latecomers. 8) Today’s sermon: “How much can a man drink?” with hymns from a full choir. 9) This being Easter Sunday, we will ask Mrs. Lewis to come forward and lay an egg on the altar. 10) For those of you who have children and don’t know it, we have a nursery downstairs. 11) The Associate Minister unveiled the church’s new tithing campaign slogan last Sunday: “I Upped My Pledge - Up Yours.” 12) The Spring Retreat will be hell the last week of May.