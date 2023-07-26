Laura Kaye Jones, 67, of High Falls passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A memorial service was held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Hart’s Chapel at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210. The Reverend Jim Millirons officiated. Daughter of the late Samuel Edward Smiddie, Jr. and Peggy Heath Smiddie, Laura was born on Aug. 7, 1955, in Macon. She was a longtime employee at AAA Cooper Transportation, and a member of High Falls Baptist Church.
Laura was known for her love of family, especially her grandbabies. She cherished every moment spent with them. She was looking forward to spoiling her great grandchildren on the way, Easton Stone and Cameron Kaye. Laura is survived by her daughter, Christine Jones Windley (Bryan) of Youngsville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Josh, Blaine (Amanda), Chase (Nicole), Mikayla (Aubrey), and Halee; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Kinsley, Aria, Lincoln, Russell and Emelia ; sisters, Debbie Elkins of Bonaire, Georgia, Mickey Robertson (Steve) of Richmond, California, and Peggy Sue Edwards (Don) of Gray, Georgia; brothers, Samuel E. Smiddie, III and Thomas “Chip” Smiddie, both of Macon, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.