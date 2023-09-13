The Leadership Monroe Class of 2024

Pictured are the Leadership Monroe Class of 2024 members, back row, left to right:  Olivia Morrison, Catherine Rogers, Beau Rhine, Jason Tharp, Lee Merritt, Kirby Riley, Matthew McMichael, Anita Harvey, Chelsey Cargle, Robert Simoneaux; front row, left to right: Leslie Waters, Kelly Hutzler, Christina Chapman, Terry Miller.  Not pictured: Keisha Rawls

The Leadership Monroe Class of 2024 began with a retreat on Sept. 7 and will continue through May 2024.This class, facilitated by Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, brings together leaders from throughout the community to polish their leadership skills, learn about the community and interact with one another and other elite local leaders. During the class they will create a signature project to give back to the community. 