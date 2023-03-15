Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN’S CORNER

Last week, I saw a Facebook post by Cody Fountain that grabbed my attention. Cody Fountain is the pastor at New Beginning Church located on Juliette Road in Forsyth. In his post, Fountain quoted Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.” As I meditated upon this scripture, it became clear how important it is that we carve out a space of time each day to cultivate our relationship with God.