Last week, I saw a Facebook post by Cody Fountain that grabbed my attention. Cody Fountain is the pastor at New Beginning Church located on Juliette Road in Forsyth. In his post, Fountain quoted Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.” As I meditated upon this scripture, it became clear how important it is that we carve out a space of time each day to cultivate our relationship with God.
Pastor Fountain made a great point, when he said, “It’s hard to hear God, when you are doing all the talking. And it’s hard to grasp what God is trying to do, when you are always on the move.” His insightful observation sheds light on the fact that we need to curtail the frantic activity that too often fills our lives. We must not allow busyness to take precedence over our relationship with God.
“Be still and know that I am God,” not only calls for us to pause from the hustle and bustle of life, it reminds us that God is still in control. Our Creator and Savior is immortal and all-powerful. He is a “Big God” with all authority! But sometimes we allow a “little devil” to rob us of the blessings God intended. “Be still,” says the Lord. When we become still and quiet before God, we find spiritual renewal. It is in His presence that we receive His supernatural peace, joy and strength.
Practicing being “still” before the Lord is one of the best ways to get spiritually refreshed. It’s also an opportunity for God to speak to us. Jesus said, “My sheep hear my voice.” God will speak to you through His word and prayer. So eliminate all the noise and distractions, then read, pray – and listen.
Carolyn Martel is the long-time former advertising manager for the Reporter who writes a weekly inspirational column. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.