Melissa Lee, operations director at Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management (IOM). IOM is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; since 1921 it has been educating association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders across the country on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates.
Completion of the program represents 96 credit hours of course instruction. The instruction is offered at four universities in the U.S.; Melissa completed her instruction at University of Georgia. There is a combination of required courses and electives in the areas of leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership. The objective for graduates is to make their organizations run more efficiently and effectively by enhancing their own organizational management skills.
Melissa’s journey to completing the program wasn’t the typical one. She began working toward IOM recognition in 2004, after she had been with the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce for three years. However after one year in IOM’s four-year program she left the Lamar County Chamber. Melissa returned to the Lamar County Chamber in 2018 and resumed her IOM studies in 2021. Melissa began working with the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Dec. 1, 2022.
“It was really important to me to finish something I started,” she said. “The Forsyth Monroe County Chamber allowed me, even though I started with another Chamber. It meant a lot.”
Melissa said her goal is to be the best leader she can be. She said her classes were geared toward finding the programs and benefits in her community. There were about 38 individuals who graduated with her. There were 263 individuals attending IOM this year, across the four years of the program, with almost 80 of those in the first year.
Melissa said that because of the impact of covid, her class was focused on staying in line with what is relevant, with what it takes to be the best person to guide the organization. The next step for her is to work toward getting herself the designation of Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) and the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce certified through the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. That represents holding the Chamber to a higher standard. Melissa said the local chamber was certified through the state previously but let its certification lapse in 2020. She will find out in November whether she has been successful in getting it recertified this year.
Melissa said she is excited about taking the skills and knowledge she has gained to make the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber and the community even better.