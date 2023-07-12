Melissa Lee

Melissa Lee

Melissa Lee, operations director at Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management (IOM). IOM is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; since 1921 it has been educating association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders across the country on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. 

Completion of the program represents 96 credit hours of course instruction. The instruction is offered at four universities in the U.S.; Melissa completed her instruction at University of Georgia. There is a combination of required courses and electives in the areas of leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership. The objective for graduates is to make their organizations run more efficiently and effectively by enhancing their own organizational management skills. 