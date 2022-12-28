sloan

Sloan Oliver

As 2022 draws to a close, let’s look back at several historical anniversaries that took place this year, and compare them to today.

Salem Witch Trials and Unjust Persecutions – In the 17th century, if one were accused of being a witch, likely as not, that person would be tried, hastily convicted and sentenced to death. Accusing someone of being a witch was an easy way to get rid of them; and viola, they were soon gone – either killed, banished from the community, or ostracized. Year 2022 marks the 330th anniversary of the Salem Witch Trials where dozens of women were accused of being witches, tried, convicted and many executed.