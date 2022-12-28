As 2022 draws to a close, let’s look back at several historical anniversaries that took place this year, and compare them to today.
Salem Witch Trials and Unjust Persecutions – In the 17th century, if one were accused of being a witch, likely as not, that person would be tried, hastily convicted and sentenced to death. Accusing someone of being a witch was an easy way to get rid of them; and viola, they were soon gone – either killed, banished from the community, or ostracized. Year 2022 marks the 330th anniversary of the Salem Witch Trials where dozens of women were accused of being witches, tried, convicted and many executed.
This year the Dems continued their witch hunt against President Trump and conservatives. The Dems and their DOJ continue their attempts to get rid of Trump by looking for a crime to pin on him. As such they (DOJ) raided his Florida home, subpoenaed years of his business records (DOJ in New York) and released the IRS on him. But it’s not just Trump they’re after. No, no, no – your Dems are looking for conservative witches everywhere. Think that election fraud was used to install Biden as president - the FBLie will seize your cell phone (as it did to Scott Perry (R-PA)) looking for a crime. What did Perry do? He filed impeachment articles against Attorney General Merrick Garland due to Garland’s “high crimes and misdemeanors.” In response, Garland used his DOJ and FBI to target Perry. As a witch? No – because he’s a conservative.
Most people don’t like politics and many think politicians are corrupt and borderline criminals. The true corruption and illegal activity is the Dems criminalizing opposition politics. If you deny that the Jan 6th protest was an attempt to overthrow the government, you’re immediately guilty of a thought crime. Liberal journalist, Glen Greenwalt says, “at its core, Democratic politics is about criminalizing opposition to their party and ideology.” Dissenting views are called disinformation and then censored (silenced) by Big Tech who receives marching orders from Dems.
Space, Aerospace, and Aeronautical saw several anniversaries in 2022. This year is the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Air Force (Sep 18, 1947); 75th anniversary of Chuck Yeager breaking the speed of sound (Oct 14, 1947); and the 50th anniversary (Gene Cernan, Dec 14, 1972) of man’s last walk on the moon. The Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs were NASA’s high-water mark. Now, neither the AF nor NASA seems concerned about excellence. Instead, in 2010, Obama instructed NASA to reach out to the Muslim community. (No idea WTH Obama meant.) And the AF is more concerned about maternity flight suits for pregnant aircrew members than in winning wars. (Note – Once an AF female becomes pregnant, she’s immediately grounded which means she doesn’t even need a flight suit while pregnant.) Also, the AF Academy in its “Diversity & Inclusion” classes instructs cadets to stop using “mom”, “dad”, “boyfriend” or “girlfriend” because those terms are gender specific. Instead, cadets should use gender-neutral terms such as parent or caregiver (for mom or dad) and partner (for girlfriend). No wonder the American public is losing faith and confidence in the military.
Politics – This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the first woman to ever serve as a U.S. Senator, when on Nov 21, 1922, Rebecca L. Felton (Cartersville, GA) took the oath of office. (Note – She was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Thomas Watson, and served for only one day.) Felton was a white supremacist, was the last member of Congress to have owned a slave, and advocated for lynching black men accused of raping white women. She said in her 1897 speech that Blacks should die without clergy, judge or jury – “a thousand times a week if necessary.” To commemorate this historic event, Smithsonian Magazine ran a lengthy article on Felton that talked about her racist views. In the article, you found out everything about Felton, except her political party. Why’s that ,you imagine? Because she was a Democrat, which is further proof that Dems have been the racist party since its very founding.
Actually, Felton was a woman of her time meaning she held views common to every Dem back then (1921). Today, if she held those same opinions against conservatives, she’d be applauded and placed on every committee possible. I don’t believe that current Dems want to lynch Blacks. However, it’s obvious that Dems want to politically lynch conservatives. Look at the Dems’ January 6 Committee which is trying to lynch President Trump. And in 2012, Biden said Republicans want to put “y’all back in chains” without acknowledging that it was the Dems who kept Blacks in chains for centuries. A final note on Felton, if she had been a Republican, who thinks the Smithsonian would have been silent about her political party?
Also, 2022 is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet Union (Dec 30, 1922). The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. During its 69-year existence, the USSR was one of the most brutal, authoritarian regimes in history. Sadly, you Dems are desperately trying to bring back many of the worst aspects of authoritarian rule – such as taking away freedom of speech, imprisoning and censoring political opposition, forcing people to injects drugs into their body (get vaccinated or get fired), and labeling political opponents as criminals (witness what the Dems are doing to Trump).
Other anniversaries include - 75th anniversary of India’s independence (August 15, 1947, India is often called the world’s largest democracy.); the 50th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics (September 5, 1972); and the 50th anniversary of the release of The Godfather (March 14, 1972) starring Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone. I think The Godfather is one of the best movies (perhaps the best) movie ever made. Finally, 2022 was the 25th anniversary of Britain handover of Hong Kong to China. (No surprise that China has violated almost every handover term they agreed to.); the 25th anniversary of the deaths of Princess Diana (August 31, 1997) and of Mother Teresa (September 5, 1997). Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and is considered one of the great figures of the 20th century. In 2016 she became Saint Teresa for her charitable work with the poor.
Happy New Year!!
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army office who writes each week in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.com.