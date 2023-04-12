Now that spring has sprung, Monroe Countians will be spending more time outside. If you need to do some spring cleaning around your home’s exterior, few people can make your outdoors shine like Drew Watson and Clear Vision Pressure Washing.
The son of Eric and Jessica Watson, Drew just graduated from high school and attends Central Georgia Technical College. But as the son of two business owners, he did not wait for his degree to launch his own business. Watson invested in state-of-the-art chemicals to use in his “soft wash” treatment that leaves driveways, sidewalks, home siding, decks and porches looking like they are brand-new. Watson said the chemical breaks down algae, leaving surfaces shining like they haven’t in years.
Watson, 18, said he responds quickly to calls for free estimates and aims to make his customers happy.
Watson said he was partly inspired to start his own business by his father Eric, who has his own industrial engineering company. His mom, Jessica, has also run her family business, Swint’s Candies, for years. The Watsons are now building a new manufacturing plant in the Monroe County Industrial Park.
Watson is taking small business management classes at Central Georgia Tech to help him succeed at his own venture.
Asked why he chose the name Clear Vision, Watson said it has multiple meanings, including pointing to Jesus Christ, and also setting a high standard for his company doing quality work.
To a man, his customers rave about his results.
Will Davis of Forsyth said he could not believe how clean Watson made his home’s siding, driveway and flagstone sidewalk.
“I hired Drew because he’s a friend,” said Davis. “But after seeing how our home looked when he was done, I cannot give him a higher recommendation as a professional. He’s just really, really good at it.
You will not be disappointed in his workmanship.”
Call Watson for a free quote at 478-283-4907