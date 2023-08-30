No Thru Trucks

To the Editor:

saw this sign today on New Forsyth Road, near Bass Pro Court.  It is the latest in the “NO THRU TRUCKS” signs that have been knocked down, removed, or stolen near Bolingbroke lately. I believe that these acts are intentional to allow 80,000-pound tractor-trailers and 60 thousand pound dump trucks and concrete mixers to use Pate Road, New Forsyth Road, and Rivoli Road as their shortcuts and be able to claim plausible deniability.  These overweight illegal trucks are tearing up our local roads (at the taxpayer’s expense) more than you could ever imagine. 