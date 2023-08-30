I saw this sign today on New Forsyth Road, near Bass Pro Court. It is the latest in the “NO THRU TRUCKS” signs that have been knocked down, removed, or stolen near Bolingbroke lately. I believe that these acts are intentional to allow 80,000-pound tractor-trailers and 60 thousand pound dump trucks and concrete mixers to use Pate Road, New Forsyth Road, and Rivoli Road as their shortcuts and be able to claim plausible deniability. These overweight illegal trucks are tearing up our local roads (at the taxpayer’s expense) more than you could ever imagine.
I owned property on Pate Road back when it was a dirt road. It was finally paved in the early 1980s when Bill Peters was Chairman of the Monroe County BOC and I know exactly how the roadbed was prepared and paved. It was not designed for heavy trucks and was soon destroyed by rock trucks and concrete trucks cutting across from Hwy 87 to Hwy 41. Repaving was not cheap and residents asked that these roads be designated as local roads and marked with signs to prohibit through trucks. It has been a battle to keep the signs in place over the years ......I have personally purchased galvanized hardware and have re-hung the signs several times
To those that may not be aware, ........ a “THRU TRUCK” (through) is defined as a large truck (3 or more axles or a tractor-trailer) that uses a local road as a shortcut, rather than driving on roads designed to carry their weight. If the large truck has a delivery on the road, then that is an allowed use under the law. I know that the Sheriff’s deputies and the DPS occasionally make stops in this area, but they cannot be there all the time and Rivoli Road, between Pate Road and the Bibb County line, is falling apart from repeated heavy truck traffic. Somehow, this needs to stop. Maybe the county can replace the missing signs, add a few more in the right places, and more cases can be made. The word will quickly spread amongst the trucking companies that the fines are steep and it’s just not worth it.
John Ricketson - South Monroe County