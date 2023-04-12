Today I was reading the biography of Henry John Heinz an American businessman who founded the H.J. Heinz Company. Who hasn’t heard of or tried Heinz Ketchup, right? I found Heinz to be a very interesting person and entrepreneur. He was one of the first to really understand global marketing and branding. He not only saw the value of branding, but also how important it was to generate consumer confidence and trust by providing superior products and service. His philosophy was one that we can embrace today. He said, “To do a common thing uncommonly well brings success.”
Heinz was a devout Methodist all of his life and was known for treating his employees like family. He took good care of his workforce and provided many amenities for them that were unprecedented in his era. His character was forged by his parents, and he learned from his mother at an early age to show respect and concern for people. He always tried to practice her golden rule: “Always remember to place yourself in the other person’s shoes.”
Early in his career Heinz went bankrupt, but he learned from his mistakes, rebounded and his business grew and prospered. It took five years of hard work to repay all his debt. Under bankruptcy laws he was not obligated to do so, but he promised his debtors that he would pay them back and he kept his word.
Heinz became a millionaire by age 52. In addition to his business success, his good name earned him an excellent reputation, honor and respect that money could not buy. Proverbs 22:1 says, “A good name is to be more desired than great wealth; favor is better than sliver and gold.” The exemplary manner of Henry Heinz proves that it pays to be honest. You can’t go wrong by practicing the golden rule, and by all means be a man of your word. These are common godly principles that Heinz practiced uncommonly well.
Carolyn Martel is the long-time former advertising manager for the Reporter who writes a weekly inspirational column. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.