Today I was reading the biography of Henry John Heinz an American businessman who founded the H.J. Heinz Company. Who hasn’t heard of or tried Heinz Ketchup, right? I found Heinz to be a very interesting person and entrepreneur. He was one of the first to really understand global marketing and branding. He not only saw the value of branding, but also how important it was to generate consumer confidence and trust by providing superior products and service. His philosophy was one that we can embrace today. He said, “To do a common thing uncommonly well brings success.”