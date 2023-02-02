Sloan

Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS

I had an Army buddy who was a former police officer. Often, he’d tell humorous stories about his time on a medium-sized police department (PD). Less often, but more poignant, he’d tell life-and-death stories. It seemed he traded one form of service (being a cop) for another (the military). To my question, why he traded professions, he told a harrowing story. He and a fellow cop had an encounter with a criminal who shot (didn’t kill) his partner, then took off running. My buddy chased him down, caught him, tackled him, and proceeded to beat him nearly to death; and would have, had several other officers not pulled him off. Continuing his story, he said that in the chaos of the situation, adrenaline took over. The concept of stopping until he’d completely eliminated the threat never occurred to him. He reacted completely on survival instinct and to protect his partner. It was that encounter that convinced him to leave the force or he’d end up killing someone.